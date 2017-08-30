Only in Express

Hurricane heels or storm sneakers, Twitterati trash Melania Trump’s footwear with #ShoeGate

Melania Trump wore an all-black outfit, khaki-coloured jacket and aviators for the trip. Even though fashion has nothing to do with it, her sartorial choice for visiting the flood-hit state grabbed a lot of attention.

Published:August 30, 2017 7:48 pm
hurricane harvey, hurricane, texas, hurricane in texas, melania trump, melania trump fashion, hurricane heels, shoe gate, storm stilletos, indian express, indian express news Melania Trump’s footwear grabbed many eyeballs during her trip to Texas. (Source: Twitter/AP Photo)
At a time when Texas is facing a massive amount of destruction due to Hurricane Harvey, the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, was photographed wearing 5-inch pumps as she departed along with US President Donald Trump. The former fashion model wore an all-black outfit, khaki-coloured jacket and aviators for the trip Even though fashion has nothing to do with it, her sartorial choice for visiting the flood-hit state grabbed a lot of attention online.

With hilarious reactions pouring in on social media, the 47-year-old’s dressing sense made for quite a controversial debate on Twitter. Soon after #ShoeGate started trending on the networking platform, and people slammed her for the “insensitive” and “impractical” choice of footwear. Check out some reactions here.

A few thought that the over-hyped discussion about her shoes was unnecessary as it was overshadowing the big picture — the tragic situation of Texas after the Hurricane Harvey.

However, when the Trumps stopped at their first stop in Texas — at the coastal city of Corpus Christi — Melania had changed into a pair of white sneakers and a full-sleeved formal white shirt. However, the bashing didn’t stop as Twitterati came across her cap which read, “FLOTUS,” in block letters. People, then, started a whole new series of jokes for the black cap and the tennis shoes.

While one user wrote, “Update for everyone who is obsessed with this: Melania Trump is now in tennis shoes,” another one tweeted: “And….. @FLOTUS steps off Air Force One in Corpus Christi wearing…..running shoes….rendering the whole shoe debate irrelevant….”

What do you think of all the style scrutiny? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

