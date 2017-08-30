Hurricane heels or storm sneakers, Twitterati trash Melania Trump’s footwear with #ShoeGate

At a time when Texas is facing a massive amount of destruction due to Hurricane Harvey, the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, was photographed wearing 5-inch pumps as she departed along with US President Donald Trump. The former fashion model wore an all-black outfit, khaki-coloured jacket and aviators for the trip Even though fashion has nothing to do with it, her sartorial choice for visiting the flood-hit state grabbed a lot of attention online.
With hilarious reactions pouring in on social media, the 47-year-old’s dressing sense made for quite a controversial debate on Twitter. Soon after #ShoeGate started trending on the networking platform, and people slammed her for the “insensitive” and “impractical” choice of footwear. Check out some reactions here.
MELANIA TRUMP BE LIKE: “Theres only so much I’m willing 2 do for this country.” #BlackTwitter #ShoeGasm #ShoeGate #BlackTwitter #HarveyFlood pic.twitter.com/4ADbd70Z7W
— BlackPressRadio (@BlackPressRadio) August 29, 2017
And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos.
How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY
— Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017
Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/BWhUSKWVQ8
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 29, 2017
#Shoegate pic.twitter.com/tbm9QkZ5gc
— B.Elliott Baker (@spiritform) August 30, 2017
God grant me the serenity not to comment on the shoes.
— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) August 29, 2017
A few thought that the over-hyped discussion about her shoes was unnecessary as it was overshadowing the big picture — the tragic situation of Texas after the Hurricane Harvey.
Anyone talking about Melania’s shoes has clearly never been to Russia or Eastern Europe in the winter get over it 👠
— Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 29, 2017
from @FLOTUS comms dir: “It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes.”
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 29, 2017
There are many reasons the Trump administration concerns me…Melania Trump’s shoes aren’t one of them. Not today kids.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 29, 2017
I gotta believe Melania is going to change out of the stilettos on the plane. Those were just her “walking to Air Force One” shoes.
— April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017
However, when the Trumps stopped at their first stop in Texas — at the coastal city of Corpus Christi — Melania had changed into a pair of white sneakers and a full-sleeved formal white shirt. However, the bashing didn’t stop as Twitterati came across her cap which read, “FLOTUS,” in block letters. People, then, started a whole new series of jokes for the black cap and the tennis shoes.
While one user wrote, “Update for everyone who is obsessed with this: Melania Trump is now in tennis shoes,” another one tweeted: “And….. @FLOTUS steps off Air Force One in Corpus Christi wearing…..running shoes….rendering the whole shoe debate irrelevant….”
Update for everyone who is obsessed with this: Melania Trump is now in tennis shoes. pic.twitter.com/6nwboiEZfk
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 29, 2017
if i may, ahem, I told you so. @FLOTUS #stansmiths pic.twitter.com/wwACuJZmbj
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 29, 2017
And….. @FLOTUS steps off Air Force One in Corpus Christi wearing…..running shoes….rendering the whole shoe debate irrelevant….
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 29, 2017
What do you think of all the style scrutiny? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
