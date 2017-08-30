Hurricane heels or storm sneakers, Twitterati trash Melania Trump’s footwear with #ShoeGate

Melania Trump’s footwear grabbed many eyeballs during her trip to Texas. (Source: Twitter/AP Photo) Melania Trump’s footwear grabbed many eyeballs during her trip to Texas. (Source: Twitter/AP Photo)

At a time when Texas is facing a massive amount of destruction due to Hurricane Harvey, the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, was photographed wearing 5-inch pumps as she departed along with US President Donald Trump. The former fashion model wore an all-black outfit, khaki-coloured jacket and aviators for the trip Even though fashion has nothing to do with it, her sartorial choice for visiting the flood-hit state grabbed a lot of attention online.

With hilarious reactions pouring in on social media, the 47-year-old’s dressing sense made for quite a controversial debate on Twitter. Soon after #ShoeGate started trending on the networking platform, and people slammed her for the “insensitive” and “impractical” choice of footwear. Check out some reactions here.

And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos. How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY — Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017

Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/BWhUSKWVQ8 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 29, 2017

God grant me the serenity not to comment on the shoes. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) August 29, 2017

A few thought that the over-hyped discussion about her shoes was unnecessary as it was overshadowing the big picture — the tragic situation of Texas after the Hurricane Harvey.

Anyone talking about Melania’s shoes has clearly never been to Russia or Eastern Europe in the winter get over it 👠 — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 29, 2017

from @FLOTUS comms dir: “It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes.” — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 29, 2017

There are many reasons the Trump administration concerns me…Melania Trump’s shoes aren’t one of them. Not today kids. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 29, 2017

I gotta believe Melania is going to change out of the stilettos on the plane. Those were just her “walking to Air Force One” shoes. — April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017

However, when the Trumps stopped at their first stop in Texas — at the coastal city of Corpus Christi — Melania had changed into a pair of white sneakers and a full-sleeved formal white shirt. However, the bashing didn’t stop as Twitterati came across her cap which read, “FLOTUS,” in block letters. People, then, started a whole new series of jokes for the black cap and the tennis shoes.

While one user wrote, “Update for everyone who is obsessed with this: Melania Trump is now in tennis shoes,” another one tweeted: “And….. @FLOTUS steps off Air Force One in Corpus Christi wearing…..running shoes….rendering the whole shoe debate irrelevant….”

Update for everyone who is obsessed with this: Melania Trump is now in tennis shoes. pic.twitter.com/6nwboiEZfk — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 29, 2017

And….. @FLOTUS steps off Air Force One in Corpus Christi wearing…..running shoes….rendering the whole shoe debate irrelevant…. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 29, 2017

