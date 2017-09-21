Human ‘Ken doll’ now wants to be a Barbie?

Over the years, Alves has reinvented himself with number of plastic surgeries and has also been criticised for drastically altering his body. (Source: Rodrigo Alves/ Instagram) Over the years, Alves has reinvented himself with number of plastic surgeries and has also been criticised for drastically altering his body. (Source: Rodrigo Alves/ Instagram)

Rodrigo Alves, popularly known as the Human Ken doll, ended up shocking his fans by stating that he might undergo a sex change operation and transform into a Barbie doll, when older. Yes, you read that right. The plastic surgery addict, who has reportedly undergone over 10 nose jobs, silicone chest implants, butt lifts, hair implants and more to achieve his current ‘Ken’ look, doesn’t mind undergoing the knife again to look like a Barbie doll.

The 34-year-old star, on an Italian TV show earlier this week , said, “One day when I’m older, I may have a sex change and become a Barbie as my manhood is the only part of my body still untouched by surgeries.” After the announcement, he has also said that he will be travelling to Los Angeles to get six of his ribs removed. Three ribs from each side will be removed to get a thinner waist. Alves, who has spent over £450,000 (around Rs 3.9 crore) on surgical enhancements, later also posted on Instagram elaborating what he meant.

This is what he wrote:

I m very happy to be a boy doll for many years to come, and this weekend at a live chat show in Italy an unflattering woman made a breath comment that I looked more like a woman then a man. My answer to her was ” that maybe oneday when I reach her age late 50s I may have a sex change and look like a stunning woman ” my message is in life with will power and determination we can be and look like anything we want to be. I my personal success is attributed to the fact that I m fearless and there is no subject which is taboo to me. I m self aware of who I m and what I look like and I m the happiest person on earth because I love my self and I m very much loved also. Never judge the book by its cover, never judge anyone for their personal choices in life.. as long as one doesn’t cause warm to others it is nobody’s place to bully and attack.

Over the years, Alves has reinvented himself with number of plastic surgeries and has also been criticised for drastically altering his body. However, the Brazilian star is quite famous and has also featured on the cover of popular magazines like GQ and Vogue for his unique fashion sense and styling.

