Twitterati believe that this dog has a human face; what do you think?

Often, pictures of cute dogs go viral on social media with people drooling over them. However, a picture of a domestic dog breed Shih-poo is trending on the Internet for a very different reason. From the moment it was shared, many on Twitter have felt that the one-year-old Yogi has human features. Yes, you read that right. Many people are comparing the dog’s face with that of a human and even posting pictures of the same.

The picture was posted by Ellie Hall ‏with the caption, “This dog has a human face.” In no time, the tweet started receiving multiple responses from people. Many came up with innovative and hilarious pictures comparing the face with celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicolas Cage and more. Moreover, some even came up with funny responses like, “Can we find out this dogs date of birth and find out who died that day so we know whose soul is trapped in there.”

THIS DOG HAS A HUMAN FACE pic.twitter.com/nEmQ6ZgJcZ — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 12, 2018

The picture of the dog has gone viral, with the tweet receiving over 3,000 retweets and 11,000 likes at the time of writing. Check out some of the funny responses to the picture.

I think it looks like someone else closer than Jake Gyllenhaal, but I can’t figure it out pic.twitter.com/bSv34JcWwy — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 12, 2018

That dog is Topher Grace pic.twitter.com/FA1pKliqCF — JCFalls (@darbeebarbee) March 13, 2018

can we find out this dogs date of birth and find out who died that day so we know whos soul is trapped in there — michael lafferty (@elaffant) March 13, 2018

SOMEONE GET A DNA TEST STAT pic.twitter.com/ccDesVPXI0 — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) March 13, 2018

I think it looks like Ed Sheeran pic.twitter.com/twbTNKkOsl — Cantrell (@2008Cantrell) March 13, 2018

Wow really does & strangely reminds me of #PaulRudd not sure why but does😯 pic.twitter.com/4p8hXAvxyz — Colmarie #ProEU #NHSLove (@lettiemarie17) March 13, 2018

I know how this ends… pic.twitter.com/tPDzSAwsve — Rae | 🌟🦌 (@HighQualitySnow) March 13, 2018

tell me im wrong pic.twitter.com/UrtDv0ua0x — Cass (@CassieLeann34) March 13, 2018

What do you think about this dog’s features? Tell us in the comments section below.

