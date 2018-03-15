Latest news

Twitterati believe that this dog has a human face; what do you think?

The picture was posted by Ellie Hall ‏with the caption "This dog has a human face." In no time, the tweet started receiving multiple responses. Many came up with innovative and hilarious pictures comparing the face with celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Jake Gyllenhaal and more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2018 7:20 pm
human face dog, dog with human features, a dog who looks like human, human faced dog, viral photo of a human dog, bizarre photos, indian express, indian express news Do you think this dog has a human face? (Source: Ellievhall/Twitter)
Related News

Often, pictures of cute dogs go viral on social media with people drooling over them. However, a picture of a domestic dog breed Shih-poo is trending on the Internet for a very different reason. From the moment it was shared, many on Twitter have felt that the one-year-old Yogi has human features. Yes, you read that right. Many people are comparing the dog’s face with that of a human and even posting pictures of the same.

The picture was posted by Ellie Hall ‏with the caption, “This dog has a human face.” In no time, the tweet started receiving multiple responses from people. Many came up with innovative and hilarious pictures comparing the face with celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicolas Cage and more. Moreover, some even came up with funny responses like, “Can we find out this dogs date of birth and find out who died that day so we know whose soul is trapped in there.”

The picture of the dog has gone viral, with the tweet receiving over  3,000 retweets and 11,000 likes at the time of writing. Check out some of the funny responses to the picture.

What do you think about this dog’s features? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 15: Latest News