Hugs, balloons, baby costumes or dog dresses: What’s the ‘nice’ thing that annoys you?

Traffic jams to crowded streets, and dishonest people to lies, there are many things that people hate. Moreover, the negativity attached to such things is bound to make it even more abominable. However, there are many “nice” things too that exasperate people. Stuart Heritage started an amusing Twitter thread on these lines recently.

Asking Twitterati to share the objective “nice” things they hate, he named multiple things that irk him. In his tweet he wrote, “What’s the most objectively nice thing that you absolutely hate? I think mine might be public-use pianos in railway stations.” In no time, people started responding to the tweet with a list of nice things that annoy them.

From parks, balloons, dog dresses and baby costumes to people singing in metros, people shared all the lovely things that bother them. It is quite amusing to note how a thing — that is pleasing to someone — could annoy the other.

What’s the most objectively nice thing that you absolutely hate? I think mine might be public-use pianos in railway stations — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) March 14, 2018

While some simply responded with ‘Baby on Board’, others gave an elaborate explanation such as, “Non standard font on number plates. ‘Eyelashes’ on cars. Signs on cars saying ‘powered by fairy dust’. The only good thing about all three is advanced warning that the drivers are best avoided.” Here are some of the amusing responses that the tweet generated.

Woolly hats on bottles of Innocent Smoothies. I HATE them, Stuart. — Sarah Perry (@SarahGPerry) March 14, 2018

Look at the state of this. Absolutely not. pic.twitter.com/8ylmdG60BC — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) March 15, 2018

People thanking me for stopping at a zebra crossing as they cross. Annoys the crap out of me for no reason at all — Frankie H (@sunflowerfrank) March 14, 2018

A picnic. — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) March 14, 2018

Tom Hanks — Elle Hunt (@mlle_elle) March 15, 2018

Hugs from people who aren’t my children. — India Knight (@indiaknight) March 14, 2018

Non standard font on number plates. ‘Eyelashes’ on cars. Signs on cars saying ‘powered by fairy dust’. The only good thing about all three is advanced warning that the drivers are best avoided. — Soupcat Campervan (@SoupcatC) March 14, 2018

Baby On Board signs. — Eddie Fremantle (@eddietheshoe) March 14, 2018

Fireworks. Everyone loves them, but it’s just shit looking expensive noise that can only be “enjoyed” in a cold dark field. — Craig Evans (@Fraig) March 14, 2018

Balloons on the floor. Anxiety inducing, breath prisons. — Amy (@socialhotcake) March 15, 2018

I hate it when she is on TV and starts singing, ESPECIALLY when it is the beginning of ‘shout’. pic.twitter.com/2j1bwE3mfN — Polly 🍊 (@pollykatherine5) March 14, 2018

Shop assistants asking if they can help me at all. — Linda Nathan (@lindajnathan) March 14, 2018

