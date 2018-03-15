Hugs, balloons, baby costumes or dog dresses: What’s the ‘nice’ thing that annoys you?

Latest news

March 15, 2018
Traffic jams to crowded streets, and dishonest people to lies, there are many things that people hate. Moreover, the negativity attached to such things is bound to make it even more abominable. However, there are many “nice” things too that exasperate people. Stuart Heritage started an amusing Twitter thread on these lines recently.

Asking Twitterati to share the objective “nice” things they hate, he named multiple things that irk him. In his tweet he wrote, “What’s the most objectively nice thing that you absolutely hate? I think mine might be public-use pianos in railway stations.” In no time, people started responding to the tweet with a list of nice things that annoy them.

From parks, balloons, dog dresses and baby costumes to people singing in metros, people shared all the lovely things that bother them. It is quite amusing to note how a thing — that is pleasing to someone — could annoy the other.

While some simply responded with ‘Baby on Board’, others gave an elaborate explanation such as, “Non standard font on number plates. ‘Eyelashes’ on cars. Signs on cars saying ‘powered by fairy dust’. The only good thing about all three is advanced warning that the drivers are best avoided.” Here are some of the amusing responses that the tweet generated.

