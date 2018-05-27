Hugh Grant marries girlfriend Anna Eberstein, Twitterati say they are ‘shook’

Follow Us:
Hugh Grant has finally tied the knot with Grant, 57, his Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39. The quiet ceremony took at Kensington and Chelsea registry office in London on Friday (May 25).

May 27, 2018
hugh grant, hugh grant marriage, anna eberstein, hugh grant anna eberstein, hugh grant wedding, twitter reactions, Indian express, indian express news Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein, a television producer of Swedish descent.
Breaking several hearts, Notting Hill actor Hugh Grant has finally got married. Grant, 57, tied the knot with his Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39. The quiet ceremony took place at Kensington and Chelsea registry office in London on Friday (May 25). Eberstein is a television producer of Swedish descent and has a five-year-old son John Mungo, a two-year-old daughter and a mere months-old daughter with Grant. Grant has five children in total, including two – Tabitha and Felix – with his former partner Tinglan Hong.

This has come as a shock to many and has broken their hearts. While one wrote, “I can’t believe Hugh Grant actually got married. I am shook,” another one wrote, “If I had known Hugh Grant wasn’t married this whole time I would have been trying MUCH harder to seduce him.” Anoher wrote, “HUGH GRANT IS GETTING MARRIED!?!? Am I happy or sad? Idk yet,” another wrote,”Disaster @HackedOffHugh is getting married😪 first George Clooney andnow Hugh. what is a girl to do.”

Here are some of the reactions.

Grant, is known for his boyish good looks and has appeared in several films. Some of his famous films include Bridget Jones’s Diary, About a Boy, and American Dreamz. He recently starred in Paddington 2, the best critically reviewed film in history. Grant currently stars in A Very English Scandal on BBC1 with Ben Whishaw , his Paddington 2 co-star. He has a Golden Globe Award to his name and a British Academy Film Award, both won for 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. 

