Hugh Grant marries girlfriend Anna Eberstein, Twitterati say they are ‘shook’

Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein, a television producer of Swedish descent. Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein, a television producer of Swedish descent.

Breaking several hearts, Notting Hill actor Hugh Grant has finally got married. Grant, 57, tied the knot with his Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39. The quiet ceremony took place at Kensington and Chelsea registry office in London on Friday (May 25). Eberstein is a television producer of Swedish descent and has a five-year-old son John Mungo, a two-year-old daughter and a mere months-old daughter with Grant. Grant has five children in total, including two – Tabitha and Felix – with his former partner Tinglan Hong.

This has come as a shock to many and has broken their hearts. While one wrote, “I can’t believe Hugh Grant actually got married. I am shook,” another one wrote, “If I had known Hugh Grant wasn’t married this whole time I would have been trying MUCH harder to seduce him.” Anoher wrote, “HUGH GRANT IS GETTING MARRIED!?!? Am I happy or sad? Idk yet,” another wrote,”Disaster @HackedOffHugh is getting married😪 first George Clooney andnow Hugh. what is a girl to do.”

ALSO READ | Hugh Grant marries girlfriend Anna Eberstein

Here are some of the reactions.

Hugh Grant is getting married, and a surprising amount of my very straight male colleagues are upset about this — Thomas (@mercanmoc) May 21, 2018

D E V O 😢😢😢😢 Sorry gals, Hugh Grant is now officially a married man http://t.co/OPwauU5aIe via @Herdotie — Jack Gaffney (@Jungle_Jack_) May 26, 2018

I can’t believe Hugh Grant actually got married. I am shook. — the smu (@thesmu) May 26, 2018

If I had known Hugh Grant wasn’t married this whole time I would have been trying MUCH harder to seduce him. — Taylor Walt (@WaltlikeDisney) May 26, 2018

hugh grant’s getting married to a LADY but i can hear a blonde aristocrat named maurice CRYING — 勅使賀原宏 (@kilIsurfcity) May 23, 2018

HUGH GRANT IS GETTING MARRIED!?!? Am I happy or sad? Idk yet — Daniela Gonzalez ☁️ (@daniela_3207) May 22, 2018

Disaster @HackedOffHugh is getting married😪 first George Clooney andnow Hugh😪😪 what is a girl to do — Sabina Ahmed (@sabaone) May 21, 2018

Grant, is known for his boyish good looks and has appeared in several films. Some of his famous films include Bridget Jones’s Diary, About a Boy, and American Dreamz. He recently starred in Paddington 2, the best critically reviewed film in history. Grant currently stars in A Very English Scandal on BBC1 with Ben Whishaw , his Paddington 2 co-star. He has a Golden Globe Award to his name and a British Academy Film Award, both won for 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App