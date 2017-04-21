Huge snake falls through Australian gym’s ceiling; manages to remain undiscovered for two days

hantal Vaughan discovered a hole in her gym’s ceiling, but only thought that a possum, a tree-dwelling Australasian marsupial, had fallen through the roof. (Source: Chantal Vaughan/Facebook) hantal Vaughan discovered a hole in her gym’s ceiling, but only thought that a possum, a tree-dwelling Australasian marsupial, had fallen through the roof. (Source: Chantal Vaughan/Facebook)

How absolutely creepy would you feel when you come to know that you have been sharing your living space with a stranger, none less than a snake? Well, if you are having difficulty even imagining it, you’d probably be shocked out of your wits to know that in Australia, this actually turned out to be a real-life story!

According to a report in The Morning Bulletin, Chantal Vaughan discovered a hole in her gym’s ceiling, but only thought that a possum, a tree-dwelling Australasian marsupial, had fallen through the roof. Because Vaughan’s Bokwa CQ gym in Rockhampton, Australia was often subjected to possum’s trespassing, she took the problem lightly. This was until two days later, when the cleaner at her gym texted her saying that it wasn’t exactly a possum, but another animal at that — a huge, terrifying snake, that was the unwelcomed guest this time.

Fascinatingly, Vaughan never realised that it was actually a humongous snake that has broken into her gym building, where she went about taking classes for her students, unsuspectingly, for two days, until the cleaner texted her.

When she saw the reptile, she immediately posted pictures on a local Facebook page called ‘CQ snake identification, relocations and queries.’ Vaughan reportedly said that the snake was “well-behaved” and created no trouble for the pople who came to relocate it. “He was really well behaved actually because he was so full, you can clearly see that he had a possum in his belly,” she had said.

