Latest News

‘Hrithik Roshan, Fawad Khan!’: Twitterati help Disney struggling to find the perfect Aladdin

After making remakes of 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Cinderella' to name a few, Disney is all set to bring our favourite character from the 1992 animated film alive on the silver screen, just that the studio and director Guy Ritchie is yet to find a man suitable for playing the role of Aladdin.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 14, 2017 12:32 pm
disney, disney aladdin, disney aladdin actors, disney aladdin actor suggestions, disney aladdin dev patel, disney aladdin fawad khan, disney aladdin hrithik roshan, indian express, indian express news Hrithik for Aladdin? Or Dev Patel? Or Fawad Khan?!
Related News

Well, there aren’t a lot of us who hadn’t grown up watching Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, right? So much so, the Arabian Nights, Aladdin and the genie form an important part of our childhood memories. Would you say no to reliving those memories and tagging along with Aladdin on his adventures again? Of course not! But Houston we have a problem. After making remakes of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Cinderella’ to name a few, Disney is all set to bring our favourite character from the 1992 animated film alive on the silver screen. Just that, the studio and director Guy Ritchie is yet to find a man suitable for playing the role of Aladdin, said Hollywood Reporter. The Internet, however, is alarmed to say the least and has thrown up enough options in the past couple of days for Disney and Ritchie to choose from! (Pick Dev Patel already!)

Take a look at some of the suggestions on social media, especially on Twitter, so far.

And there was one Twitter user, who pointed out something about Disney’s hapless state of not finding the perfect man to play Aladdin.

Even as Twitter was flooded with suggestions like Dev Patel, Hrithik Roshan, Fawad Khan, Avan Gogia, etc., there were tweets like the one above which speculated that Disney probably just wants to cast white actors.

Guy Ritchie and Disney are reportedly trying to conclude a search that began a month ago and has thrown up names like Dev Patel (fingers crossed!), Riz Ahmed, etc. However, though no confirmation, Ritchie has reportedly found hs guy in Siddharth Gupta, who has earlier acted in Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 14: Latest News