Did a TYPO really help END World War II? A viral Twitter thread suggests so

How did World War Two end? This thread has again highlighted the popular story of Geoffrey Tandy, a biologist who was mistaken to be a codebreaker and sent along with a team of renowned cryptographers at Bletchley Park.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 12, 2018 7:56:19 pm
World War 2, Typo ended world war 2, typo WW2 story, how did WW2 end, twitter thread WW2, WW2 tweets, viral tweets, viral photos, indian express, indian express news Did you know how World War II ended? (Source: Pixabay.com)
While the end of World War Two (1945) is marked by the surrender of Germany to the Allies after the much controversial suicide of Adolf Hitler, a viral thread on Twitter by Florence Schechter states that it was apparently a ‘typo’ that sealed the deal. Interestingly, Schechter’s tweets have again highlighted the popular story of Geoffrey Tandy, a biologist who was mistaken to be a codebreaker and sent along with a team of renowned cryptographers at Bletchley Park. Starting the thread with, “Let me tell you a story about how a typo helped end World War Two… (thread),” Schechter added a bit of drama of her tweets by using several GIFs assuming the reaction of the people who would be reading them.

It did not take long for her post to garner attention and go viral. The thread had received over 9,000 re-tweets and 17,000 likes, at the time of writing. Right after, she began the story of Tandy with, “The year was 1939. Geoffrey Tandy, a Brit who at the time was working for…”

Wondering what it is all about? Here, give it a read:

After giving a brief about Tandy, Schechter shifts to the main point. She goes on to write, “UNTIL 1941…. when the allies torpedoed a German U-boat and managed to salvage a load of documents including a BIGRAM TABLE (!!!) which is like super duper important because they show how to unscramble messages through the enigma machine!”

She went on to finish her thread with a logical question which must have occurred to many of you.”P.S. the thing that always makes me laugh about this story is that at no point did anyone at Bletchley Park or the Ministry of Defence question why a code breaker was working at the NATURAL HISTORY museum. Like, WHY,” she wrote and added authenticity to her story with a couple of sources.

Did you know about Geoffrey Tandy’s story? Tell us in the comments section below.

