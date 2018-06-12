‘House of Cards’ Season 6 first look: After #MeToo controversy, Twitterati love Kevin Spacey’s absence

Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, takes over Kevin Spacey’s role in House of Cards as the President of United States. (Source: netflixUS/Twitter) Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, takes over Kevin Spacey’s role in House of Cards as the President of United States. (Source: netflixUS/Twitter)

As the number of sexual harassment and assault cases against powerful men in Hollywood flooded the Internet, more people took to social media to share their story. The number of cases that came around after Harvey Weinstein’s case triggered a strong narration by women with hashtags like #MeToo and #TimesUp. And, when two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey joined the list, Netflix took a strong step by snipping off the decorated Broadway and theatre veteran’s role from the popular show House of Cards.

While fans were clueless about the storyline without the lead character, the show makers seemed to be strong-headed about their decision. Recently, they dropped the latest pictures of the last season, in which Claire Underwood – played by actor Robin Wright – returned as the President of United States.

As the lady took over the Oval office, the pictures screamed “girl power” and struck the right chord on Twitter. Wright’s behind-the-scenes shots seemed to hint at how it was “her turn” to take over instead of her conniving husband Frank Underwood. Netizens are going gaga over Underwood’s latest “lady boss” vibes. Check out the pictures here.

#HouseOfCards, The Sixth and Final Season — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/DjeVfVpgOy — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 11, 2018

Here are some of the reactions.

Season 4, House of Cards, Claire Underwood would escalate your adrenaline rush uwuwuwu ~ — Jihan Khadijah (@jiankhadijah) June 11, 2018

I’m so ready to see Claire Underwood taking over the world as first female 🇺🇸 president. #HouseofCards https://t.co/58fN1D0C1N pic.twitter.com/c4X6bRHj5c — madame joy (@rkandcinema) June 11, 2018

Claire Underwood is the kind of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with.

She’s even more ruthless than Cookie Lyon.

Cold blood! #HouseOfCards — Okey Anya (@realOkeyAnya) June 10, 2018

Claire Underwood from #HouseofCards. The modern day Lady Macbeth. Powerful, menacing, ruthless, beautiful, complicated, fearless, strong and captivating. Not someone I’d want as an enemy! One fascinating woman! pic.twitter.com/WgbYhZld13 — Trekkie Rob (@TrekkieRob) June 8, 2018

Everything with Robin.. — Luis M (@lmendezyx) March 5, 2018

Kevin Spacey watching himself get replaced. pic.twitter.com/WAh6FY89G1 — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) March 5, 2018

Did you like the new House of Cards posters? Let us know in the comments below.

