Here are the horror stories from 2017 that continue to scare the daylights out of us, EVEN TODAY

Just in case you are feeling adventurous today, here are videos and horror stories from 2017 that scared the living daylights out of us then and continue to, even today. Just in case you are feeling adventurous today, here are videos and horror stories from 2017 that scared the living daylights out of us then and continue to, even today.

One of the most common fears that grip a lot of us, the moment the lights in our house are turned off, is the fear of ghosts. While many of you might brush it off casually with the “ghosts don’t exist” explanation, several others believe in the existence of evil whose power is no less than that of good. And given how the Internet continues to churn one video after the other showing disturbing levels of paranormal activity, a sliver of fear sneaks into most of our minds, whether we believe in ghosts’ presence or not. In 2017, several videos of doors banging loudly, creepy dolls looking at you like they know your deepest secrets, of a woman banging her head after watching the film ‘It’, etc. among others, went viral. While we look at these again, even after so many months, they continue to send the same shivers of fright through our body, like they did back then.

Just in case you are feeling adventurous today, here are videos and horror stories from 2017 that scared the living daylights out of us then and continue to, even today.

Video: Woman gets hysterical, PUNCHES HERSELF after watching Annabelle: Creation

VIDEO: This man’s Twitter thread on paranormal activity at his house is spooky as hell

VIDEO: CCTV footage shows ‘ghost’ creating ruckus at this Ireland school and it’s scary!

‘IT’ clown spotted in an empty movie hall; Twitterati freak out

This photo of a ‘chudail in Hyderabad’ has gone viral in Pakistan, but what is it really?

WATCH: Is this the most haunted pub in the UK? This viral scary video is making everyone believe so

Know of something spookier that happened? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd