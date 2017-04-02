Horrifying! Woman in Kuwait shoots video of her maid falling from building instead of helping her

How insensitive can a person be? (Source: Jenan Moussa/Twitter) How insensitive can a person be? (Source: Jenan Moussa/Twitter)

In an act of clear disregard for human sufferings and pain, a video shows a woman in Kuwait filming her maid allegedly attempting suicide instead of trying to save her life. The Ethiopian maid, about to fall from the seventh floor of a building in a supposed suicidal attempt couldn’t gain her employer’s sympathy upon changing her mind and crying for help as her employer was too busy shooting the entire incident.

However, the maid was fortunate enough to survive the fall as she landed on a sunblind, which reduced the impact. She was then rushed to a hospital for the treatment of her injuries. An AFP report said, “The woman holding the camera is heard telling the hanging maid: ‘Oh crazy, come back.’

The terrified maid is seen screaming ‘hold me, hold me’, just before her hand slips and she falls down to hit the awning, which appears to soften the impact.”

As reported by the Al-Seyassah newspaper, the Kuwaiti employer recorded her maid fall on a metal awning and survive, and then shared the video on social media. Upon hearing about the sad incident, The Kuwait Society for Human Rights asked the concerned authorities to look into the matter and refer it to court. In the meantime, however, the employer has been detained by the Police for not extending help to her maid.

The 12-second video shows the maid holding onto the window frame on the outside of a building with one of her hands while screaming for help before she loses her grip and falls on a sunblind far below.

Warning: This video has graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch the video.

1/ Shocking vid of Ethiopian domestic worker screaming 4 help just before falling 7floors down. Her female Kuwaiti employer simply films her pic.twitter.com/4byHSKVoNa — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) March 31, 2017

