Homeless woman sings opera in metro, viral video leaves netizens surprised

A video of a woman singing opera composer Giacomo Puccini’s composition at a metro station in Los Angeles, USA has amazed many on social media.

The video was shared by the Los Angeles Police Department along with a caption that read, “4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.” The one-minute clip features a woman singing Puccini aria — a long song accompanying a solo voice — as she holds several small bags and a shopping cart.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

It did not take long for the video to go viral on social media. Viewed over 9 lakh times on Twitter, the woman in the clip was later identified as Emily Zamourka, who grew up in Russia before moving to the US, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 52-year-old told the newspaper that she learned to sing by imitating opera performers on TV as a child. However, due to financial difficulties and a serious health problem, she is currently homeless and living on a $400 a month government aid.

The viral clip generated several reactions on social media, with some calling the clip “fake” stating that it was impossible for a homeless person to sing so well.

Sadly that looks like a fake set up. Beautiful voice, nice thought behind it, but with her clean clothes, skin, and her pigtails and the perfectly placed rips in her bag etcetera, it just looks like a fake. — AnthropicPrinciple (@AnthropicAxiom) September 27, 2019

idk if this lady is homeless but it sounds like she has had extensive vocal training of a professional caliber. It does not make sense she would be homeless unless she is severely mentally ill or something to that effect. — secret agent (@00ando) September 27, 2019

I’ve seen her for years on the Metro. I heard her once singing “Ave Maria” and thought it was a radio at first. Everyone has a story…this woman does too. I don’t know why she’s been homeless all these years, but she’s a human being…that’s all that matters — Kara Miller (@Kara37078289) September 28, 2019

song is “Adio Fiorito Asil” from Giacomo Pucini’s ‘Madama Butterfly’ — Andrew Harkin (@castleofbeef) September 27, 2019

This is one of the reasons I take Metro. There so many people that help me stay centered, humble and positive. — Equality (@Equality3000) September 28, 2019

Can someone PLEASE give this opera singer an opportunity. Stunning voice. — Dr. Elle Schwab (@DrLuscious) September 27, 2019