Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani gets praises for Tiger Zinda Hai success on Twitter, funny thing is, he was never in the movie

Career graph says a lot about a person’s life and if your work is getting appreciated then you know that things are at the right place. But what if people appreciate things that you aren’t involved in and congratulate you for the same? Something similar happened with this Hollywood actor who was recently praised on social media for his ‘Big’ Bollywood debut.
Kumail Nanjiani who is a popular figure in the West and has some remarkable movies in his kitty, was in for shock when Twitterati started praising him for his debut in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.
Bunch of people have been congratulating me on the success of Bollywood film Tiger Zinda Hai. I was confused.
Then I saw this picture.
This is not me.
I don’t think.
90% sure.
85. pic.twitter.com/jN5XFqvX9v
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 26, 2017
yo guys kumail nanjiani was so good in tiger zinda hai
— sodium fluoride (@Nafeha_Khan) December 25, 2017
Though the tweets were quite flattering, Nanjiani couldn’t hold back his confusion.
After doing some research we have brought out the truth for you all. The guy in the movie was Anant Vidhaat Sharma whom you must have seen in the movie ‘Sultan’ playing the role of Salman Khan’s buddy.
@anantvidhaat played an Phenomenal support to #Sultan in @SultanTheMovie 👌@LoyalSalmanFan @msapna150 @beiing_tiger_ pic.twitter.com/wJfRSu98RE
— Salman Khan Fan (@Sultankasher) July 19, 2016
@anantvidhaat bro kamal kar diya aapne #TigerZindaHai me , muskaan laa di chehre par just like how you did it in sultan, congratulations 👏
— Being Salmaniac (@beingahmed25) December 25, 2017
@anantvidhaat today i watched tzh you did a grt job as always.. best wishes..
— Pooja dhana (@Dhanapooja) December 25, 2017
It was just a play of doppelgangers but who can stop Netizen from cracking some jokes as this kind of goof-up excites them.
Woah! Doppelgänger
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) December 27, 2017
If things keep going well for you, he can be your future body double. If they don’t, you can be his.
— Matt Kaufman (@KaufmanPoker) December 26, 2017
When you’re 90 % sure… pic.twitter.com/3jMIE0ET0e
— joshua christie (@chrisjosh222) December 26, 2017
Nah, doesn’t have your glorious brows pic.twitter.com/jxyohZFpH9
— srz (@aayonce_beliyah) December 26, 2017
You’re better looking. And friends with cooler people.
— Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) December 26, 2017
2017 was your year man, Successful movie, SNL, Good looking doppelganger…Take the credit for the movie.
— Paul D. (The D stands for Dido’s-Thank You) Varga (@PVarga) December 26, 2017
Damn Kumail, you know you’re having an amazing year when you’re killing it in movies you’re not even in
— JCounts.v3.5.app (@jwcounts) December 26, 2017
and he doesn’t even have a goatee so none of us can tell which of you is the evil twin.
— Sleepwalker Darkhawk Brother Voodoo Power Pack (@zanytoboggan) December 26, 2017
