Kamala Mills Fire
  • Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani gets praises for Tiger Zinda Hai success on Twitter, funny thing is, he was never in the movie

Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani gets praises for Tiger Zinda Hai success on Twitter, funny thing is, he was never in the movie

Kumail Nanjiani who is a popular figure in the West and has some remarkable movies in his kitty was clueless when people started praising him for the movie 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Know what happened next.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 29, 2017 10:11 pm
Kumail Nanjiani, Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani, Tiger Zinda Hai, salman Khan, Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani found his twin in the movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Career graph says a lot about a person’s life and if your work is getting appreciated then you know that things are at the right place. But what if people appreciate things that you aren’t involved in and congratulate you for the same? Something similar happened with this Hollywood actor who was recently praised on social media for his ‘Big’ Bollywood debut.

Kumail Nanjiani who is a popular figure in the West and has some remarkable movies in his kitty, was in for shock when Twitterati started praising him for his debut in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Though the tweets were quite flattering, Nanjiani couldn’t hold back his confusion.

After doing some research we have brought out the truth for you all. The guy in the movie was Anant Vidhaat Sharma whom you must have seen in the movie ‘Sultan’ playing the role of Salman Khan’s buddy.

It was just a play of doppelgangers but who can stop Netizen from cracking some jokes as this kind of goof-up excites them.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 29: Latest News