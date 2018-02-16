  • Associate Sponsor
  Muslim fashion blogger was told she didn't sound 'American' on Live TV; Twitterati react to the Islamophobic remark

Muslim fashion blogger was told she didn't sound 'American' on Live TV; Twitterati react to the Islamophobic remark

Hoda Katebi, a Muslim fashion blogger was invited to a Live TV show to talk about her book on fashion. However, the blogger was in for a surprise when the host started grilling her with questions on nuclear weapons.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 16, 2018 8:01 pm
Hoda Katebi, fashion blogger Hoda Katebi, Iranian-American fashion blogger Hoda Katebi Muslim fashion blogger Hoda Katebi who was grilled during a Live TV show gets huge support on social media. (Source: Hoda Katebi/Instagram)
Iranian-American fashion blogger Hoda Katebi was invited on a US television show to talk about her book ‘Tehran Streetstyle.’ However, Chicago’s WGN News morning show anchor didn’t seem too interested in her fashion acumen. Rather, the 23-year-old Muslim fashion blogger was grilled with questions on Iran’s nuclear weapons. After briefly talking about her book, host Larry Potash dropped a bombshell saying, “Let’s talk about nuclear weapons. Some of our viewers may say we cannot trust Iran. What are your thoughts?”

Things got worse when the popular blogger was told that she didn’t sound ‘American’.. However, Katebi didn’t fall short of retorts and handled the situation really calmly. “It’s really important that we look beyond these really simple narratives that we’re told, whether it’s about Muslim women, whether it’s about the legacy of this country”, she said.

Watch the video here.

After her interview, Katebi shared her experience on her blog. Soon after the video was posted on Twitter the reactions started coming in. Some applauded the young blogger for standing up against racism.

The TV host eventually called up Katebi and apologised for her words tweeted Katebi.

