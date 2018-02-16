Muslim fashion blogger was told she didn’t sound ‘American’ on Live TV; Twitterati react to the Islamophobic remark

Muslim fashion blogger Hoda Katebi who was grilled during a Live TV show gets huge support on social media. (Source: Hoda Katebi/Instagram) Muslim fashion blogger Hoda Katebi who was grilled during a Live TV show gets huge support on social media. (Source: Hoda Katebi/Instagram)

Iranian-American fashion blogger Hoda Katebi was invited on a US television show to talk about her book ‘Tehran Streetstyle.’ However, Chicago’s WGN News morning show anchor didn’t seem too interested in her fashion acumen. Rather, the 23-year-old Muslim fashion blogger was grilled with questions on Iran’s nuclear weapons. After briefly talking about her book, host Larry Potash dropped a bombshell saying, “Let’s talk about nuclear weapons. Some of our viewers may say we cannot trust Iran. What are your thoughts?”

Things got worse when the popular blogger was told that she didn’t sound ‘American’.. However, Katebi didn’t fall short of retorts and handled the situation really calmly. “It’s really important that we look beyond these really simple narratives that we’re told, whether it’s about Muslim women, whether it’s about the legacy of this country”, she said.

Watch the video here.

Iranian-American fashion blogger @hodakatebi kept her cool when a TV anchor questioned her American-ness on live TV. pic.twitter.com/RtD8Kox9ix — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 15, 2018

After her interview, Katebi shared her experience on her blog. Soon after the video was posted on Twitter the reactions started coming in. Some applauded the young blogger for standing up against racism.

I think they were right about her not sounding “American”…she’s too smart and very articulate ;) And who asks a fashion blogger about nuclear deals??? Bravo Hoda! — Azi Najafi (@free_azadeh) February 15, 2018

Because they’re ‘real’ Americans I guess. — Shahid Malik (@ShahidAliMalik) February 15, 2018

As I’ve stated before, she accurately depicted America’s history. — O (@lovenheart) February 15, 2018

*Applause* for showing them mirror on live tv. What was the point of asking political questions to fashion blogger just because she is muslim. She should sue them if she getting threats after this, they on purpose asked such questions. — Immii (@Immii1) February 15, 2018

how did they jump from fashion to nuclear weapons?? pic.twitter.com/9aM3VsSYbQ — JDegarson (@johndegarson) February 15, 2018

A: I’m here to have ice cream

B: okay but first let’s us talk about nuclear bombs… — ARMY (@zvxcblist) February 15, 2018

The initial interview and this one just prove her high level of intelligence. Something a lot of people are not comfortable with in a Muslim woman. — OumissaInspire (@yazmeenS) February 15, 2018

Racism is the most powerful American spirit which is in fact a kind of psychological poison — Abdus Salam (@visitor987) February 15, 2018

Wow!! Those anchors should be fired. How dare they treat her like that. I suppose in their narrow minds one must look like them to be Americans. — Dixie Lincoln Nichols (@dixielnichols) February 16, 2018

Hoda, you are amazing. My heart was racing listening to your amazing answers. Holy crap, those anchors. Thank you for standing up to their UNAMERICAN attitudes. — Xinona Ryder (@excake) February 15, 2018

That station should fire those two ignorami and hire that woman. She is so much smarter and far more literate! Bigotry, right on the air! She handled them beautifully. She is owed an apology …. — sabrina4bernie (@sabrina68) February 16, 2018

The TV host eventually called up Katebi and apologised for her words tweeted Katebi.

2/ WGN just called and Robin, the female anchor, sincerely apologized. (I also didn’t realize so many of you called in! Like I said, ya’ll on top of this — thank *you* for making this happen and refusing to normalize this)! I accepted, and proposed a few ways to fix this — — Hoda Katebi (@hodakatebi) February 14, 2018

