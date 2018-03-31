Hockey player breastfeeds baby in locker room; viral photo starts a debate on the social stigma

Isn’t it normal for mothers to breastfeed? What are your thoughts on it? (Source: Milky Way Lactation Services/ Facebook) Isn’t it normal for mothers to breastfeed? What are your thoughts on it? (Source: Milky Way Lactation Services/ Facebook)

There is a lot of stigma and shaming as far as breastfeeding in public is concerned. Remembered the huge social media storm when the Kerala actress decided to breastfeed for a magazine cover? Or when a breastfeeding mom was asked to ‘cover up’ nipple in a museum? Well, women all across the globe have tried to play their role in defying such norms or steering change to normalise breastfeeding. One such woman is Serah Small from Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Small, an elementary school teacher is also a hockey player. And just eight weeks after giving birth to her little daughter she decided to be back on the rink. However, there was a tiny problem one day. She realised she’d forgotten her breast pump at home. But her baby Ellie was hungry. So, as what any mother would do, she decided to breastfeed her child during the period break in the locker room. As her baby was not pleased with the covering, she opened her jersey top and started feeding the child, and it was then when her mom proudly clicked some photos.

She later shared the photo on her Facebook wall promoting body positivity. What’s more, she also shared it with a lactation consultant from Milky Way Lactation Services, and agreed to let them share it on their Facebook page where it quickly went viral with thousands of likes, comments and shares.

“Being a mom is absolutely amazing and I’m so happy I got to do something I absolutely love while still meeting my babies needs. Our bodies are amazing and this weekend was the first time I truly appreciated mine,” the post read.

The photo quickly went viral and while a majority of people were very supportive, a few others were not. Many slammed her for promoting vulgarity. However, she doesn’t regret her decision. “I have been so scared to post this photo that I absolutely adore. Why? Because society has made breasts sexual,” she told People.

