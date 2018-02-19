Here’s why this photo from Pakistan of an old man sitting at a traffic signal has gone viral

According to the Facebook post, the old man is well-dressed and carries a wiper along with him with which he cleans cars. While he offers to clean cars and quietly walks away if refused, he is never seen begging or insisting. According to the Facebook post, the old man is well-dressed and carries a wiper along with him with which he cleans cars. While he offers to clean cars and quietly walks away if refused, he is never seen begging or insisting.

A picture of an old man who is apparently often found sitting at the Sindhi Muslim traffic signal in the evening in Karachi, Pakistan, has gone viral on the Internet. Shared on a popular Facebook page called ‘Karachi Walay’, the post has seemingly been submitted by a user called ‘Chithranie’. According to the writer, the old man is well-dressed and carries a wiper along with him with which he cleans cars. While he offers to clean cars and quietly walks away if refused, he is never seen begging or insisting.

When the writer stopped him and asked him his story, he said that his oldest son passed away eight months ago and now he has to take care of his six daughters and younger. He had resorted to cleaning car windshields at traffic signals because the money from his current day job would not cover the expenses. While the writer is not sure if his story is genuine or not, the post has gone viral. Indianexpress.com has sought to get in touch with the writer and is awaiting a response from the Facebook page admins.

“I’ve been seeing this man at the Sindhi Muslim traffic signal for the past few months around 8pm.

He’s old, well dressed in a button down shirt and dress pants but carries a wiper to clean the cars. He doesnt beg he offers to clean the cars and if we say no he simply walks away doesnt ask for money or insist on cleaning the windshield.

Today I stopped him and asked him why he does this. He told me that 8 months back his oldest son passed away, and now he has 6 daughters and a younger son to feed and his current job cannot cover their entire expenses.

I have a feeling hes sincere but Im not sure. If anyone can confirm his story, maybe we can help him and his family get back on their feet in some ways.

By : chithranie”

