Thursday, April 19, 2018
This MATH question is revolutionary, and Twitterati are overjoyed

In what probably seems like an effort to normalise conversations on and around LGBTQI+ community, when a mock exam question in an Irish textbook did its bit towards the inclusion of homosexual individuals, people's joy knew no bounds, especially on social media.

April 19, 2018
The LGBTQI+ community has, over many years, been endeavouring to normalise conversations on and around sexuality and sexual preferences. So when a mock exam question in an Irish textbook did its bit towards the inclusion of homosexual individuals, people’s joy knew no bounds, especially on social media. Paul Ryder tweeted out a picture of a question in the book that was sent to their WhatsApp group by a friend and ever since, Twitter has been a joyous place. “Friend of mine is a teacher and just sent this to our WhatsApp group saying she’d never seen anything like it before,” he captioned his tweet. The question was: “Craig buys his boyfriend a birthday present that costs €215.65 including VAT @ 13.5 per cent. What was the original bill before VAT was added?”

Yes, just a question about a guy buying a birthday present for his boyfriend.

Many on the micro-blogging site found the gesture sweet and a rather important, albeit small, step towards the direction of inclusion of the LGBTQI+ community. “I didn’t realise the boyfriend was the thing until I read the comments. That’s so lovely,” “This is fab. Small things like this help to unpick the heteronormative programming that our kids are subjected to on a daily basis.” “Now that’s diversity in a maths exam!” are some of the heartwarming reactions Ryder’s post garnered thereafter. Others wondered what was the rest of Twitter feeling jubilant about, given how same-sex representations is an absolutely normal thing anyway.

Check out some more of the responses, here.

Great gesture or something too normal to be celebrated — what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

