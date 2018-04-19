This MATH question is revolutionary, and Twitterati are overjoyed

Many on social media found the gesture sweet and a rather important, albeit small, step towards the direction of inclusion of the LGBTQI+ community. (Source: File Photo) Many on social media found the gesture sweet and a rather important, albeit small, step towards the direction of inclusion of the LGBTQI+ community. (Source: File Photo)

The LGBTQI+ community has, over many years, been endeavouring to normalise conversations on and around sexuality and sexual preferences. So when a mock exam question in an Irish textbook did its bit towards the inclusion of homosexual individuals, people’s joy knew no bounds, especially on social media. Paul Ryder tweeted out a picture of a question in the book that was sent to their WhatsApp group by a friend and ever since, Twitter has been a joyous place. “Friend of mine is a teacher and just sent this to our WhatsApp group saying she’d never seen anything like it before,” he captioned his tweet. The question was: “Craig buys his boyfriend a birthday present that costs €215.65 including VAT @ 13.5 per cent. What was the original bill before VAT was added?”

Yes, just a question about a guy buying a birthday present for his boyfriend.

Many on the micro-blogging site found the gesture sweet and a rather important, albeit small, step towards the direction of inclusion of the LGBTQI+ community. “I didn’t realise the boyfriend was the thing until I read the comments. That’s so lovely,” “This is fab. Small things like this help to unpick the heteronormative programming that our kids are subjected to on a daily basis.” “Now that’s diversity in a maths exam!” are some of the heartwarming reactions Ryder’s post garnered thereafter. Others wondered what was the rest of Twitter feeling jubilant about, given how same-sex representations is an absolutely normal thing anyway.

Friend of mine is a teacher and just sent this to our WhatsApp group saying she’d never seen anything like it before. 🙌🏼👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 pic.twitter.com/ZRJFmHOIRP — Paul Ryder (@RuPaulRyder) April 16, 2018

This is fab. Small things like this help to unpick the heteronormative programming that our kids are subjected to on a daily basis. ❤️👏 — Alex Feis-Bryce (@Alex_FeisBryce) April 17, 2018

Makes me smile to see how far things have come since I was in school which was a shite experience for me. 🙌🏼 — Paul Ryder (@RuPaulRyder) April 17, 2018

Both myself and my daughter thought there was something wrong with the sum and had to read it a few times before I realised the boyfriend bit was the point. About time, but it’s also good that we read the question as nothing unusual. #Boyfriend #present #VAT #LGBTQisNatural — Eimhear O Dalaigh (@OEimhear) April 16, 2018

Such a small thing that’s such a big step 🙌🏼☺️ — Just another gay boy. (@LewDowd) April 16, 2018

My daughter is 10, and I kind of think she wouldn’t bat an eyelid at seeing this in a test (although it would need to be £ not $ for us 😂).

Happily, they are growing up in a world where kids are much more aware of LGBT people, & more of this kind of thing will help. 🏳️‍🌈 — Gertrude Perkins (@gertieperkins8) April 16, 2018

I didn’t realise the boyfriend was the thing until I read the comments. That’s so lovely 😊 — mrs tubbs #FBPE (@mrs_tubbs) April 18, 2018

I’m a math guy, so I went right for solving it. This is pretty awesome. — Robby Hesselbrock (@rdhesselbrock) April 17, 2018

Great gesture or something too normal to be celebrated — what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

