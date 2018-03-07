Superman Henry Cavill found out he died 3 days ago! His expression on the discovery is priceless

Superman actor Henry Cavill was confused to himself declared dead on Google. (Source: henrycavill/Instagram) Superman actor Henry Cavill was confused to himself declared dead on Google. (Source: henrycavill/Instagram)

If anyone had doubts about Superman Henry Cavill’s super-human powers, then let this be a testament to it. The actor defied the death sentence meted to him by the Internet and is very much alive and kicking. Confused? Well, so were we and Cavill, too, if we’re to go by his expression.

Turns out, Cavill was possibly doing something every famous person does on a regular basis… googling his name, when he chanced upon his Wikipedia page that had declared him dead on March 3, 2018. This was two days after, on March 5. Not quite sure how this had transpired, the actor shared a picture of a confused self along with a screenshot of the page, and that’s cracked the Internet up. “When you learn that you died 2 days ago,” is how he captioned the photo on Instagram.

See… the Man of Steel is not dead after all! Thankfully, the Wikipedia page has since been corrected. But then, this isn’t the first time a celebrity has had to respond to rumours or fake news reports of their death. Recently, actor Sylvester Stallone was declared dead by the Internet. It was only after the actor himself posted a message on Instagram urging people to ignore the fake news. “Please ignore this stupidity. Alive and well and happy and healthy. Still punching!”, he captioned the picture.

Even in India, we’ve had several actors who have had to come out and declare themselves alive on multiple occasions. Last year, actress Shweta Tiwari’s team had to tackle rumours of her alleged death, and almost a decade ago, though AK Hangal passed away in 2012, he had often quipped that he can’t remember the number of times he’d been told that he looked like the “late AK Hangal”.

