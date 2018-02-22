Twitter bursts with funny stories of people while they were on strong painkillers

What happens when you’re heavily sedated? These bizarre incidents will tell you. (Source: Thinkstock Images) What happens when you’re heavily sedated? These bizarre incidents will tell you. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

While alcohol has an aggressive effect on the brain and body through slowed reflexes, reduced coordination, warped thinking and poor judgement, did you know that heavy sedatives could also have a similar effect? Shedding light on the strange scenarios that it can result into, writer Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) kicked off a conversation about the strange things you say and do when you’re on strong painkillers.

Sharing one such funny incident from when she got ketamine after breaking her leg, Cliffe wrote, “I was convinced I was a Creamsicle (the orange and vanilla kind, to be clear.) Then they pulled my ski boot off while I was in the k-hole. The break was just above the ankle so I’m glad I was busy being a Creamsicle. (I was also on Versed so that’s probably why I didn’t realize I was actually a Dreamsicle.) I had asked them to just put me out cold before taking the boot off and they wouldn’t do it, just said ‘it’s going to hurt a LOT but you won’t form any memories of it’ and I was like ‘ok that still sounds like I’m going to feel a lot of pain in THIS version of my consciousness.’ Then I was a Dreamsicle, then I looked over and my ski boot was next to me and I had no memories of it coming off, so, you know, sorry Past Nicole.”

Starting a string of more such funny stories, she tweeted, “Okay, I am here for your amusing/terrifying medical sedation stories at the current time.”

I got ketamine after I broke my leg and it was amazing. I was convinced I was a Creamsicle (the orange and vanilla kind, to be clear.) Then they pulled my ski boot off while I was in the k-hole. The break was just above the ankle so I’m glad I was busy being a Creamsicle. http://t.co/2sAtcdyUzb — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) February 19, 2018

(I was also on Versed so that’s probably why I didn’t realize I was actually a Dreamsicle.) — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) February 19, 2018

I had asked them to just put me out cold before taking the boot off and they wouldn’t do it, just said “it’s going to hurt a LOT but you won’t form any memories of it” and I was like “ok that still sounds like I’m going to feel a lot of pain in THIS version of my consciousness.” — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) February 19, 2018

Then I was a Dreamsicle, then I looked over and my ski boot was next to me and I had no memories of it coming off, so, you know, sorry Past Nicole. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) February 19, 2018

Okay, I am here for your amusing/terrifying medical sedation stories at the current time. http://t.co/iNC5WY17Za — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) February 19, 2018

After a procedure, my husband wouldn’t leave me unattended in the car, so we’re in the grocery store to get my prescriptions. “Tom, Tom, there’s a lion!” I say loudly, freezing in the aisle, terrified. It was a woman in a fur coat. — Eryn (@Leighbra) February 19, 2018

i had dental surgery and woke up crying and asking my southern baptist conservative mom if she hated me because i was gay i came out to my own mother UNDER ANESTHESIA — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 20, 2018

After dental work, dentist tells me to not leave my husband alone in a car (as in when running his RX into the pharmacy on the way home),some patients have tried to drive away. He protests deliriously, sends this text, then passes out against the dash drooling blood pic.twitter.com/D473biZwnB — Snorter McPhail (@TMeuretBooks) February 19, 2018

When I brought my husband home after his vasectomy he made a beeline for the cat and just sat there petting the cat and muttering “fuzzy” over and over again. He swears he doesn’t remember a thing. — V. Larkin Anderson (@Bridgebury) February 20, 2018

On nitrous, getting wisdom teeth out: I sat up mid surgery and solemnly asked my doctor: “Do you think women are inherently more magical than men?” as blood streamed out of my mouth “Yes, yes of course,” he said and gently pushed me back down into the hair — pareidolia 🌨 centarama (@spacevalkyrie) February 20, 2018

I had a ruptured ovarian cyst a few years ago. The ER nurse gave me Dilaudid (very extreme as I rarely take medication). Apparently I was trying to “sexy sing” Meghan Trainor’s “All about the Base”to my husband & told him I’ll never have treble and he will have to love me anyway. — Rachel Cunningham (@pghrachel) February 20, 2018

I had arthroscopic surgery on my knee when I was a teenager. In the recovery room, the nurse asked me if I wanted a 7-Up. I said “No, I’d rather have a Sprite, because it has a cleaner finish.” — (((Sean Robbins))) genius unstabled (@SeanRobbins13) February 20, 2018

Omg yes I was 15, after I woke up from surgery they said crying was a normal side effect but I started full tilt sobbing. The nurse asked what’s wrong, I screamed “MUFASA DIED” — @lyssa (@AlyssaMaynard) February 20, 2018

Not me, but a friend of mine woke up from getting his wisdom teeth out. He challenged every dental hygienist to games of tic-tac-toe, but just drew pictures of barnyard animals and declared “I win!” each time. — Carolyn (@carolyn_sarah27) February 20, 2018

Coming back from hospital on painkillers, saw a tiny stray and insisted we save him. Bf spent hours chasing him around the neighborhood while I dropped things/yelled encouragement. Lost my belt and our takeout burgers, but caught the dog — been happily homed for 3 years now 💜 pic.twitter.com/Duwrb3tu79 — cat ferguson (@biocuriosity) February 20, 2018

Coming out of wisdom tooth surgery, on ketamine: I became convinced I had struck upon the philosophical theory of everything and tried to articulate it with my mouth full of cotton. I got as far as, “I have a lot of thoughts right now.” — sarah jeong 🐱 (@sarahjeong) February 20, 2018

I hate Arby’s. So naturally after surgery when an Arby’s commercial came on, I opened my mouth to say “I hate Arby’s” and instead projectile vomited on the tv screen. — Ashley Nicole Black Panther (@ashleyn1cole) February 19, 2018

My son got eye surgery & they kicked us out of the hospital way before he was fully awake. In the car, I see he is sobbing bloody tears. I ask what hurts & he yells, “I JUST MISS HILLARY CLINTON!” A couple days later we went to a book signing & we told her & she was so nice. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) February 19, 2018

I had my wisdom teeth out when I was 22 and was dating a 32 year old who was my ride home. The nurse woke me up and said “I’ll go get your dad.” I was so amused/drugged that I kept saying “I’m having sex with my dad.” People were very concerned. — regan parks (@regan) February 19, 2018

@JM_Underwood, after brain surgery, when we were told he prob. wouldn’t recognise us or speak coherently, wheeled back through doors to the ward, swathed in bandages, eyes only half open: “….you…got…any…pizza?!” AND I DID. — Ella Risbridger (@missellabell) February 19, 2018

It was one of the funniest things that has ever happened to me. Nobody could believe it- either that he had spoken or that I was just pulling foil wrapped pizza slices out of my coat pockets like a magician. — Ella Risbridger (@missellabell) February 19, 2018

Do you have a similar story to share? Post it in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd