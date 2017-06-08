Heartwarming letter by Muslim family in Manchester during Ramadan gets a lot of love online

The Muslim neighbours won hearts with their heartwarming letter. (Source: File Photo) The Muslim neighbours won hearts with their heartwarming letter. (Source: File Photo)

The tragic attack at Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande’s concert on May 22 and another one on June 3 at the London Bridge have shaken the world. Following the terror attack in London, more than 130 Muslim imams came together to refuse to carry out funeral prayers for the attackers. Not only did the leaders express their grief, they also issued a public statement saying, “This is because such indefensible actions are completely at odds with the lofty teachings of Islam.”

While their gesture garnered a lot of praise on social media, a lot of other people have taken to share heartfelt instances to bring unity in the world. Meanwhile, a Redditor went on to share an emotional message from his Muslim neighbours after the unfortunate incident in Manchester. The letter reads, “Please join us today as we break our fast at sunset and say a prayer for the innocent lives lost in our country and all around the world.” Sending an invitation to join them when they open their fast, the neighbours won hearts and have also attracted a lot of eyeballs after the letter was posted online.

Shedding light on why Ramadan is observed, the letter has received more than 40,000 upvotes, at the time of writing. Take a look at the picture shared by Reddit user SenecaTheYounger__.

After it came into the spotlight, a lot of people shared their experiences too. A Reddit user pippabeemine wrote: “I’ve had several sets of Muslim neighbours over the years, and all of them have included me and my family in the breaking of their fast. Last year, my Muslim neighbours bought me a meal for all four of us, spiced chicken, rice and mixed veg. It was amazing. They are wonderful, wonderful people.”

“Many years ago, I had a Turkish neighbor who kind of randomly brought us some traditional Turkish pudding, one evening…she didn’t say anything about being Muslim or Ramadan…but now I think this is likely what she was doing. Not having any notion that about them fasting, I tried to return the favor by baking some traditional Turkish shortbread cookies (which turned out pretty tasty)…which would likely have not been on the menu, considering,” another user, mrjawright, commented.

