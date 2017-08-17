Latest news

#HBOHacked: Twitterati lose calm after online group hacks HBO social media accounts

Most of the reactions to #HBOHacked were funny Game of Thrones references ranging from Arya Stark's conversation with her sister when she says "You need better guards" to Cercei's Walk of Atonement scene with the continuous rants of "Shame, Shame" behind her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2017 4:13 pm
#HBOHacked, Hbo hacked, hbo hacked game of thrones, hbo hacked funny tweets, hbo hacked hilarious tweets, hbo tweets, hbo hacked funny tweets, hbo hilarious hacked tweets, hbo hacked after game of thrones leak, indian express, indian express news Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Wikipedia co-creator Jimmy Wales’ social media accounts have become prey to OurMine.
Related News

While it is safe to assume many Game of Thrones fans had a good week (or not, depending on how you look at it) after HBO Spain leaked Episode 6, Beyond the Wall, of Game of Thrones Season 7, troubles seem to have only begun for the broadcast channel. On August 17, the Twitter and Facebook accounts of the channel got hacked by a team called OurMine.

Interestingly, the company provides security against hacking and advertises themselves by breaking into popular accounts. The tweet from the hacked account read, “Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade security,” along with a link to contact the group. Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Wikipedia co-creator Jimmy Wales’ social media accounts have become prey to OurMine. The group also posted “Let’s make #HBOHacked trending!” and guess what, in no time it did!

Most of the reactions to #HBOHacked were funny Game of Thrones references ranging from Arya Stark’s conversation with her sister when she says “You need better guards” to Cercei’s Walk of Atonement scene with the continuous rants of “Shame, Shame” behind her. But there were also impatient Game of Thrones’ fans pleading the hackers to leak the finale episode as well!

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter around the hack, here.

Amongst the frantic fans who had ‘bent their knee’ to the hackers in return of episode 7 leak were those Twitter users who tried guessing who could have been behind the hack. And most of them just had one name on their minds — Elliot Alderson of Mr Robot.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 17: Latest News