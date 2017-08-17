HBOHacked: Twitterati lose calm after online group hacks HBO social media accounts

Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Wikipedia co-creator Jimmy Wales’ social media accounts have become prey to OurMine. Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Wikipedia co-creator Jimmy Wales’ social media accounts have become prey to OurMine.

While it is safe to assume many Game of Thrones fans had a good week (or not, depending on how you look at it) after HBO Spain leaked Episode 6, Beyond the Wall, of Game of Thrones Season 7, troubles seem to have only begun for the broadcast channel. On August 17, the Twitter and Facebook accounts of the channel got hacked by a team called OurMine.

Interestingly, the company provides security against hacking and advertises themselves by breaking into popular accounts. The tweet from the hacked account read, “Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade security,” along with a link to contact the group. Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Wikipedia co-creator Jimmy Wales’ social media accounts have become prey to OurMine. The group also posted “Let’s make #HBOHacked trending!” and guess what, in no time it did!

Most of the reactions to #HBOHacked were funny Game of Thrones references ranging from Arya Stark’s conversation with her sister when she says “You need better guards” to Cercei’s Walk of Atonement scene with the continuous rants of “Shame, Shame” behind her. But there were also impatient Game of Thrones’ fans pleading the hackers to leak the finale episode as well!

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter around the hack, here.

#HBOHacked that’s what you get for hurting one of her dragons pic.twitter.com/NZEE86QUsx — osha (@oshawildling) August 17, 2017

Pretty sure I know who’s in charge of security at HBO #HBOHacked @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/N0LjYNtcnW — Dave Burd (@DavidJBurd) August 17, 2017

#HBOHacked release Winds of Winter then I’ll be impressed. — Casey S (@caseysheehey) August 17, 2017

Amongst the frantic fans who had ‘bent their knee’ to the hackers in return of episode 7 leak were those Twitter users who tried guessing who could have been behind the hack. And most of them just had one name on their minds — Elliot Alderson of Mr Robot.

