Hawaiian flight took off from 2018 to ‘travel back’ to 2017 and Twitterati lost their calm

Have you as a kid (or as an adult) watched Harry Potter and Hermione time-travel in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban to fix everything and felt like you wanted to, as well? Well, then my friend, you certainly are not alone. And in case you were on the Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 that took off in a delayed flight from Auckland on January 1, 2018 to Honolulu, you probably lived a little bit of the dream as well. Confused? Well, the flight took off at 12:05 am on January 1, 2018 and landed in Honolulu at 10:16 am on December 31, 2017, making it look like people ‘travelled back in time’. While it is a matter of differing time-zones, social media users seem to have been utterly flabbergasted with the news, which was brought to the notice of Netizens mostly by Sam Sweeney, a journalist in the United States.

Many on Twitter happened to crack the ‘back to 2017 from 2018’ joke, while others decided to explain the theory involved in this fun fact. “That happens every time a plane crosses the current midnight line – think of it as the border between the kingdoms of 2017 and 2018 – in the wrong direction on New Year’s. In other words, it happens a lot. Still seems to surprise a lot of people every year,” wrote on Twitter user in response to Sweeney’s tweet, while somebody rued how we still don’t have flying cars.

Check out other reactions here.

Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravelpic.twitter.com/A5vesXmjqq — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 31, 2017

That happens every time a plane crosses the current midnight line – think of it as the border between the kingdoms of 2017 and 2018 – in the wrong direction on New Year’s. In other words, it happens a lot. Still seems to surprise a lot of people every year. — Anna Wallenstam (@WALLSTAM) December 31, 2017

So, we have time travel, but still no flying cars. — David Aus (@David_Aus) December 31, 2017

Schrodingers plane ✈️ — Ariel🎉Happy New Year (@TXShades123) December 31, 2017

2018 must be bad if you saw it and came back to the mess of 2017. — TheCreepyGuyInTheVan (@Creepy_Van_Guy) January 1, 2018

