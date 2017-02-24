Hate waking up early? These 10 tweets by people who hate mornings will keep you LOL-ing all day long

Snooze! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Snooze! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

“What’s the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning? Wish I hadn’t.” — Morrissey’s quote perfectly puts across what late-risers feel when they have to force themselves out from their beds early morning. Are you from the same clan? Well, don’t worry… you can share the pain with millions of others who feel the same as you do.

The growing pressure of work life is destroying sleep cycles for most of the urban youth. To beat the stress, people either switch jobs sooner than expected or quit their jobs to travel or write! And if not that, some of them tend to flip out and make a mess out of their lives. The flurry and flutter calls for a wee bit of extra napping every day, don’t you think so? And what’s better than staying cozy in your warm blankets for an extra hour during the early hours of the day.

If you’re one of those who crouches and shudders at the sight of the time every morning before heading off to work, or sets your alarm clock rolling on the floor at its sound in the morning, quit your anger and treat yourself with some fun and pun! When nothing works out, humour is best medicine and here’s some for you!

These top ten hilarious posts by Twitter users will make your day and get a big, fat smile on your face:

AM or PM?

I thought I woke up at 7AM, instead it’s 7PM. I still have 5 hours this day left. lol (*Late_Night*) — KidRiser7211 (@KidRiser7211) January 14, 2017

Technically correct!

“Good morning, ma’am. Good afternoon, sir. It passed noon while I was speaking so that was technically accurate.” pic.twitter.com/sBCzjCzuSB — The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) February 22, 2017

Those sleepovers!

when girls wake up in the morning after sleepovers we don’t even talk to each other for a good 20 minutes we just sit on our phones😂 — on her period (@onherperiod) January 17, 2017

Story of your life?

Every night I’m like “gonna get up on my alarm, do nice makeup/hair” and every morning I’m like lol no snooze — Morgan✨ (@morganstewartt) January 17, 2017

Did it help you?

Staying up late to watch videos on how to become an early riser didn’t seem counterproductive to me up until now. — Kameel Kishek (@kameelkishek) January 17, 2017

Ha-ha!

why do my eyes not open in the morning, I have to physically demonstrate a medical procedure just so they don’t close again 😂 — ElmoFilms (@Spenxerr) January 18, 2017

You too?

I am not a ‘morning person’. I am an ‘early afternoon’ person. Who comes into his own in the evening. — greg mchugh (@gregjmchugh) January 18, 2017

What a mess!

I know waking up early is good for some people but to me, it just messes up my whole day 😅 #LateRiser 🙌🏼 — Nico AOC (@nico_bandeira) January 16, 2017

Hate it so much!

I hate it when people are loud & extra in the morning. Like bitch the day just started… where you getting all this energy from? pic.twitter.com/J73gpc7wAK — monty (@caramelthot) February 22, 2017

Sigh!

Can’t get used to sleeping late when your son is an early riser. #adultlife Hahaha! — Ijo Matias (@IJOmatias) January 17, 2017

Which tweet tells your story?

