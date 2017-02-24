Trending News

Hate waking up early? These 10 tweets by people who hate mornings will keep you LOL-ing all day long

When nothing works out, humour is best medicine and here's some for you!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 24, 2017 12:09 pm
morning tweets, late risers, morning posts twitter, morning afternoon, late risers humour, morning humour, funny tweets, morning funny tweets, morning best tweets, late risers quotes, morning quotes, do you hate mornings, hate waking up early, hate mornings, hate to wake up early, indian express, indian express news Snooze! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

“What’s the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning? Wish I hadn’t.” — Morrissey’s quote perfectly puts across what late-risers feel when they have to force themselves out from their beds early morning. Are you from the same clan? Well, don’t worry… you can share the pain with millions of others who feel the same as you do.

ALSO READ | If Cats Were Therapists: These furry tales on Twitter will make you laugh all day long

The growing pressure of work life is destroying sleep cycles for most of the urban youth. To beat the stress, people either switch jobs sooner than expected or quit their jobs to travel or write! And if not that, some of them tend to flip out and make a mess out of their lives. The flurry and flutter calls for a wee bit of extra napping every day, don’t you think so? And what’s better than staying cozy in your warm blankets for an extra hour during the early hours of the day.

ALSO READ | ‘What’s the weirdest food you have eaten?’ — Indian Twitter user’s question results in bewildering responses

If you’re one of those who crouches and shudders at the sight of the time every morning before heading off to work, or sets your alarm clock rolling on the floor at its sound in the morning, quit your anger and treat yourself with some fun and pun! When nothing works out, humour is best medicine and here’s some for you!

See what else is trending, here

These top ten hilarious posts by Twitter users will make your day and get a big, fat smile on your face:

 

AM or PM?

 

Technically correct!

 

Those sleepovers!

 

Story of your life?

 

Did it help you?

 

Ha-ha!

 

You too?

 

What a mess!

 

Hate it so much!

 

Sigh!

 

Which tweet tells your story?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 24: Latest News