Has the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle finally been revealed?

Discovery of giant underwater craters off the coast of Norway can help explain the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle, where ships and aircraft have been known to disappear without a trace. (Source: NOAA’s National Ocean Service via Flickr) Discovery of giant underwater craters off the coast of Norway can help explain the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle, where ships and aircraft have been known to disappear without a trace. (Source: NOAA’s National Ocean Service via Flickr)

The Bermuda Triangle — a region in North Atlantic Ocean — is notorious for ships and aircraft disappearing under mysterious circumstances without a trace, baffling researchers and general public alike. It is a subject of various conspiracy theories that attribute the phenomenon to paranormal activity and extraterrestrial beings.

A possible explanation has arisen since the discovery of giant underwater craters at the bottom of Barents Sea, off the coast of Norway. According to Daily Mail, scientists have found craters up to half a mile wide and 150ft deep, believed to have been caused by build-ups of methane off the coast of natural gas-rich Norway. “Multiple giant craters exist on the sea floor in an area in the west-central Barents Sea … and are probably a cause of enormous blowouts of gas,” researchers from the Arctic University of Norway told Sunday Times.

The scientists explained that explosions causing the craters to open up could pose dangers to vessels travelling through the area, explaining the disappearance of ships and aircraft. Russian scientist Igor Yeltsov, the deputy head of the Trofimuk Institute, explained, “There is a version that the Bermuda Triangle is a consequence of gas hydrates reactions. They start to actively decompose with methane ice turning into gas. It happens in an avalanche-like way — like a nuclear reaction — producing huge amounts of gas. That makes the ocean heat up and ships sink in its waters mixed with a huge proportion of gas.”

