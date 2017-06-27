Latest News

Harry Potter turns 20: Twitterati thank JK Rowling for the experience

As Harry Potter completes 20 years, expectantly social media is nostalgic and nostalgic. Harry Potter meant different things to different people, but ultimately the book managed to touch our lives. Twitterverse is overflowing with nostalgia and gratitude.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 27, 2017 11:56 am
harry potter, jk rowling, 20 years of harry potter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news One is never too old to read Harry Potter. (Source: Twitter)
Twenty years ago, on June 26, 1997, we were introduced to the magical world of Harry Potter, and things no longer remained the same. The boy who lived was told one fine night that he was a wizard, and like him we were first shocked and later giddy with excitement. Over the years JK Rowling assiduously created the world of Potter and his friends, and through her brilliant writing sucked us into it. Most of us grew up with him and had, and perhaps still have, a torn and dogeared copy from the series at our bed side. The series went on to become a classic, and we found a friend in the characters we never had. As the book completes 20 years, expectantly social media is nostalgic and nostalgic. Harry Potter meant different things to different people, but ultimately the book managed to touch our lives.
We bring to you some of the reactions.

Tweet from the lady who started it all.

Harry Potter was a friend and will always be.

One can never get enough of Harry Potter, the character and the series.

Yes, thank you Harry Potter.

Each one of them taught us something about life and we couldn’t be more glad.

Mumbai Police showing the way, as always.

That is the thing with Harry Potter. It touched all our lives, albeit in different ways, but it did.

Harry Potter taught us about life, and we cannot be more thankful.

By the end of the seven-part series, all of us were at Hogwarts.

All three of them enriched our lives.

All three of them are friends we never had.

Absolutely.

Yes, yes.

