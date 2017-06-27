Harry Potter turns 20: Twitterati thank JK Rowling for the experience

- 20 years of Harry Potter: 20 facts from the world of Harry Potter you probably did not know before
Twenty years ago, on June 26, 1997, we were introduced to the magical world of Harry Potter, and things no longer remained the same. The boy who lived was told one fine night that he was a wizard, and like him we were first shocked and later giddy with excitement. Over the years JK Rowling assiduously created the world of Potter and his friends, and through her brilliant writing sucked us into it. Most of us grew up with him and had, and perhaps still have, a torn and dogeared copy from the series at our bed side. The series went on to become a classic, and we found a friend in the characters we never had. As the book completes 20 years, expectantly social media is nostalgic and nostalgic. Harry Potter meant different things to different people, but ultimately the book managed to touch our lives.
We bring to you some of the reactions.
Tweet from the lady who started it all.
20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017
Harry Potter was a friend and will always be.
20 years ago a little boy has changed everything. He taught us how to love, to be a loyal friend and more. Thank you, J.K! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/SjS4uoRTic
— Thiego Novais (@ThiegoNovais) June 26, 2017
One can never get enough of Harry Potter, the character and the series.
“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry. But why on earth should that mean that it is not real?” -Dumbledore #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/gEsU0RosxX
— Owais Raza (@Oraza617) June 26, 2017
Yes, thank you Harry Potter.
20 years ago everything changed. I wouldn’t be the person I am today. So… thank you! ❤ #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/GjwFmmsC6A
— Mona Scamander 💛❤🍀 (@monafelicis) June 26, 2017
Each one of them taught us something about life and we couldn’t be more glad.
Be smart as Hermione, funny as Ron, warrior as Harry ❤ @pottermore #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/HR5gBRuTy3
— Bea (@wolfiexpert) June 26, 2017
Mumbai Police showing the way, as always.
Safety isn’t only the responsibility of ‘the chosen one’ but everyone! #SafetyFirst #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/a5SVObDRxM
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 26, 2017
That is the thing with Harry Potter. It touched all our lives, albeit in different ways, but it did.
Thank you, @jk_rowling for creating this universe and enriching my life.
Happy #HarryPotter20 ! @wwbookclub pic.twitter.com/70acwRihP1
— Jasmine⚡️ (@jasmoon934) June 26, 2017
I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am today if it wasn’t for a boy in a cupboard under the stairs. Thank you, @jk_rowling #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/Voyl0oBn9F
— Meg V. Jones (@ItsMegNotMegan) June 26, 2017
Harry Potter taught us about life, and we cannot be more thankful.
Cool boy Aggressive 😨#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/NO9Jc5ecPD
— Player .. (@play_with_ind) June 26, 2017
By the end of the seven-part series, all of us were at Hogwarts.
“Whether you come back by page or by the big screen, Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home.” #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/uO7AQw0pA7
— . (@chocolupin) June 26, 2017
“You will always find a home at Hogwarts.” #HarryPotter20
— Letícia Tobler (@ToblerLet) June 26, 2017
All three of them enriched our lives.
What I learnt from Dumbledore & Snape is that even the ones who seem best have flaws & the worst ones can become the best !#HarryPotter20
— Swapyman (@Swapyman) June 26, 2017
#HarryPotter20 not only my childhood, but my whole life. Thank you @jk_rowling #Gryffindor
— baé (@badgaljaszy) June 26, 2017
After all this time?
Always.#HarryPotter20
— ☯️ (@chaigarrido) June 26, 2017
All three of them are friends we never had.
“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?” #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/Nxg6YRIhvL
— Guada (@guadatorres__) June 26, 2017
Absolutely.
20 years ago another boy was there. With time he taught us that people can make mistakes, change and become better. #HarryPotter20 #Draco pic.twitter.com/I9dnRJamf7
— Hojaverde (@0Hojaverde0) June 26, 2017
Yes, yes.
Hermione made it okay to be a badass, smart as hell, and beautiful, which is something all young girls should look up to. #HarryPotter20
— Mallory (@mallynn18) June 26, 2017
#HarryPotter20 these books and this punch changed my life. Hermione has always been my hero … pic.twitter.com/r6yd0Efjus
— LaurenNY-7🔸🔹🐾 (@AaliyahNevaeh7) June 26, 2017
“I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good!” #HarryPotter20
— Ozge Ozpirincci (@egzOzpirincci) June 26, 2017
You created all happiness for 20 years. So proud of you @jk_rowling @HarryPotterFilm @pottermore #HarryPotter20
— nazerra (@NazerraIdrus) June 26, 2017
“No story lives unless someone wants to listen…The story we love best do live in us forever” ❤ #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/ZHuVJp3JEf
— Lexa Ives ⚡️ (@arixkiddo) June 26, 2017
About to start reading this gem again. Can’t believe it is 20 years old! #HarryPotter20 @wwbookclub @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/VwX5nPDPQl
— Stacey Coleshaw (@BookerwormBooks) June 26, 2017
“In dreams we enter a world that’s entirely our own” – Dumbledore
And now It’s all of ours, Thank you @jk_rowling ❤️ #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/Tk7P1UtxAx
— Roman Road (@RomanRoadMusic) June 26, 2017
