Harry Potter turns 20: Twitterati thank JK Rowling for the experience

One is never too old to read Harry Potter. (Source: Twitter) One is never too old to read Harry Potter. (Source: Twitter)

Twenty years ago, on June 26, 1997, we were introduced to the magical world of Harry Potter, and things no longer remained the same. The boy who lived was told one fine night that he was a wizard, and like him we were first shocked and later giddy with excitement. Over the years JK Rowling assiduously created the world of Potter and his friends, and through her brilliant writing sucked us into it. Most of us grew up with him and had, and perhaps still have, a torn and dogeared copy from the series at our bed side. The series went on to become a classic, and we found a friend in the characters we never had. As the book completes 20 years, expectantly social media is nostalgic and nostalgic. Harry Potter meant different things to different people, but ultimately the book managed to touch our lives.

We bring to you some of the reactions.

Tweet from the lady who started it all.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Harry Potter was a friend and will always be.

20 years ago a little boy has changed everything. He taught us how to love, to be a loyal friend and more. Thank you, J.K! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/SjS4uoRTic — Thiego Novais (@ThiegoNovais) June 26, 2017

One can never get enough of Harry Potter, the character and the series.

“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry. But why on earth should that mean that it is not real?” -Dumbledore #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/gEsU0RosxX — Owais Raza (@Oraza617) June 26, 2017

Yes, thank you Harry Potter.

20 years ago everything changed. I wouldn’t be the person I am today. So… thank you! ❤ #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/GjwFmmsC6A — Mona Scamander 💛❤🍀 (@monafelicis) June 26, 2017

Each one of them taught us something about life and we couldn’t be more glad.

Mumbai Police showing the way, as always.

That is the thing with Harry Potter. It touched all our lives, albeit in different ways, but it did.

I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am today if it wasn’t for a boy in a cupboard under the stairs. Thank you, @jk_rowling #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/Voyl0oBn9F — Meg V. Jones (@ItsMegNotMegan) June 26, 2017

Harry Potter taught us about life, and we cannot be more thankful.

By the end of the seven-part series, all of us were at Hogwarts.

“Whether you come back by page or by the big screen, Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home.” #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/uO7AQw0pA7 — . (@chocolupin) June 26, 2017

“You will always find a home at Hogwarts.” #HarryPotter20 — Letícia Tobler (@ToblerLet) June 26, 2017

All three of them enriched our lives.

What I learnt from Dumbledore & Snape is that even the ones who seem best have flaws & the worst ones can become the best !#HarryPotter20 — Swapyman (@Swapyman) June 26, 2017

All three of them are friends we never had.

“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?” #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/Nxg6YRIhvL — Guada (@guadatorres__) June 26, 2017

Absolutely.

20 years ago another boy was there. With time he taught us that people can make mistakes, change and become better. #HarryPotter20 #Draco pic.twitter.com/I9dnRJamf7 — Hojaverde (@0Hojaverde0) June 26, 2017

Yes, yes.

Hermione made it okay to be a badass, smart as hell, and beautiful, which is something all young girls should look up to. #HarryPotter20 — Mallory (@mallynn18) June 26, 2017

#HarryPotter20 these books and this punch changed my life. Hermione has always been my hero … pic.twitter.com/r6yd0Efjus — LaurenNY-7🔸🔹🐾 (@AaliyahNevaeh7) June 26, 2017

“I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good!” #HarryPotter20 — Ozge Ozpirincci (@egzOzpirincci) June 26, 2017

“No story lives unless someone wants to listen…The story we love best do live in us forever” ❤ #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/ZHuVJp3JEf — Lexa Ives ⚡️ (@arixkiddo) June 26, 2017

“In dreams we enter a world that’s entirely our own” – Dumbledore

And now It’s all of ours, Thank you @jk_rowling ❤️ #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/Tk7P1UtxAx — Roman Road (@RomanRoadMusic) June 26, 2017

