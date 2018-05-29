Harry Potter’s loyal friend Neville Longbottom got married; Potterheads are feeling nostalgic (and old!)

Actor Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom got married and Harry Potter fans can’t stop gushing. (Source: Matthew Lewis/Twitter) Actor Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom got married and Harry Potter fans can’t stop gushing. (Source: Matthew Lewis/Twitter)

Somewhere between reading the novels and watching the movies, most Harry Potter fans started believing in the world of witchcraft and wizardry. The series will always stay close to the hearts of Potterheads, won’t it? So, when actor Matthew Lewis — who essayed the role of Neville Longbottom, a brave wizard and the loyal friend of Harry Potter, in the magical series — posted a picture from his wedding, fans couldn’t help but feel extremely nostalgic (and old!).

Lewis had already amazed his fans with his transformation from a chubby frightened kid to a handsome actor on Instagram a while ago, but watching him walk the aisle with his lady love came as a pleasant surprise to Potterheads.

Lewis exchanged vows with actor Angela Jones and he delightfully announced the news in an adorable tweet. “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” he tweeted.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

Fans are going crazy about the announcement. What’s more, most people are not certain about their feelings as it is hard to believe that the student from the house of Gryffindor at Hogwarts is already married.

I really love harry potter, it can take several years and I feel like this love will never go down !!.. — Kah |-/ (@Amybb) May 28, 2018

Is she Luna Lovegood? Oohhh.. pic.twitter.com/TfxZYAUMcP — Juan Cardenas Aguilar (@Juanma3009) May 28, 2018

10000 Points to Gryffindor!!!! Conratulations are in order to Mr and Mrs Longbottom!! ❤️💛❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/VXEzHHogWK — △⃒⃘Nariman△⃒⃘ (@NarimanJaff) May 28, 2018

Congrats you two! ♥️ — Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) May 28, 2018

Look at you. Congratulations beauties x — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) May 28, 2018

I believe congratulations are in order! pic.twitter.com/BD5wFvxKsU — Lauren Stoolfire (@SunSoar25) May 28, 2018

cant believe this baby is married!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/8QFTnjdruc — Ira (@suziemalfoy) May 29, 2018

