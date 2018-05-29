Harry Potter’s loyal friend Neville Longbottom got married; Potterheads are feeling nostalgic (and old!)

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 5:52:58 pm
neville Longbottom, harry potter neville longbottom, harry potter Actor Matthew Lewis, Actor Matthew Lewis wedding, Actor Matthew Lewis Angela Jones married, Angela Jones, Angela Jones wedding pics, indian express, indian express trending news, harry potter actors, what are the harry potter actors doing now Actor Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom got married and Harry Potter fans can’t stop gushing. (Source: Matthew Lewis/Twitter)
Somewhere between reading the novels and watching the movies, most Harry Potter fans started believing in the world of witchcraft and wizardry. The series will always stay close to the hearts of Potterheads, won’t it? So, when actor Matthew Lewis — who essayed the role of Neville Longbottom, a brave wizard and the loyal friend of Harry Potter, in the magical series — posted a picture from his wedding, fans couldn’t help but feel extremely nostalgic (and old!).

Lewis had already amazed his fans with his transformation from a chubby frightened kid to a handsome actor on Instagram a while ago, but watching him walk the aisle with his lady love came as a pleasant surprise to Potterheads.

Lewis exchanged vows with actor Angela Jones and he delightfully announced the news in an adorable tweet. “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” he tweeted.

Fans are going crazy about the announcement. What’s more, most people are not certain about their feelings as it is hard to believe that the student from the house of Gryffindor at Hogwarts is already married.

Who was your favourite Harry Potter character? Let us know in the comments below.

