Happy Pi Day: 5 ways to celebrate the geek in you

3.14 (March 14), or π, is annually celebrated as Pi Day. And, no, it’s not Pie Day, if you’re wondering if that was a typo. If you’re excitedly number crunching already, then Happy Pi Day, fellow mathematics/physics aficionados. It is your day of celebration.

If you’re one of those who have somehow escaped the relevance of 3.1415926535… well, that could go on forever, then know this — on March 14 (which can otherwise be written as 3.14), geeks around the world wear clothes adorned with the Pi symbol, eat pie and even throw pi-pie parties. Pi represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, but the number now is used for countless calculations and applications in the real world.

So, if you feel geeky enough, here are 5 ways to celebrate Pi Day.

* Check where your birth date falls in Pi’s string of digits.

This website let’s you check your birth date’s position in Pi. (Mine starts at 70199).

* Convert your world into a Pi world.

Wikihow has a series of ideas on how to incorporate 3.14 into your life. From baking Pi pies to converting time into Pi time. So, instead of it being 3 o’clock, now it’s 1/2 pi o’clock.

* Wear Pi cool clothes.

There is a whole line of clothing dedicated to Pi and its variants. Look uber cool and get that swag in a cool hoodie or T-shirt this year. (If you don’t own one already, just draw π on a plain T-shirt and work it!)

* Solve NASA’s Pi Day “Pi in the Sky” challenge for 2016.

Third year in a row, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is paying an homage to the almighty Pi by throwing challenges developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The illustrated problem set gives students a chance to put their pi skills to the test to solve some of the same problems NASA scientists and engineers do. Check out this year’s challenge here.

And, finally, question yourself and learn about the conspiracy theories — Is Pi wrong? Should we be calculating 2π? Is that Tau? Watch this and let the mind boggle.

