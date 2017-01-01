2017 is here! Google doodle celebrates new year with balloon drop

The net came down, balloons fell. Google doodle celebrated the beginning of the new year with dropping of balloons. Like us, Google was counting down to midnight with animated balloons eagerly waiting for the clock to strike 12 to drop down and join the celebration. Now that 2017 year is finally here, the balloons dropped. Not all of the balloons are happy, understandably.

It’s here, it’s here! The last day of the year, and we know a #GoogleDoodle that’s raring to party. pic.twitter.com/VEdM1oEsiQ — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 31, 2016

“Happy New Year’s Eve! All across the world tonight, we’re sharing the eager anticipation of counting down to midnight: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…” Google’s blog post read on new years eve.

By the looks of it, Google is also sharing our various moods, some balloons are in party mood, some are happy, some are brooding, and some are indifferent.

Let’s begin this new year with the same cheer the green balloon is offering.