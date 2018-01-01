Happy New Year 2018: With WhatsApp down, Netizens spend time meme-ing and joking!

WhatsApp was down on New Year’s Eve for a while, and Tweeple panicked that they might actually have to pick up the phone and make phone calls! (Source: File Photo) WhatsApp was down on New Year’s Eve for a while, and Tweeple panicked that they might actually have to pick up the phone and make phone calls! (Source: File Photo)

With the days of SMSes long gone (well, almost), people around the world rely on WhatsApp for most of their daily communication and on New Year’s Eve, it is one of the easiest ways to wish loved and dear ones. Only the problem was, this year it was down for a while in certain regions and people found it difficult to even log in, let alone receive and send messages. As a result, Netizens turned to Twitter to vent their anger and frustration.

While some complained about how often the app keeps crashing these days, other took the opportunity to spread some laugh, taking a dig at the Facebook-owned company, cracking jokes and memes.

Earlier in December and November, the global messaging app went down and Tweeple had a similar reaction, cracking jokes and sharing memes. And this time was no different. Hashtags #WhatsappDown and #HappyNewYear started trending side by side and the micro-blogging site is flooded with hilarious memes and GIFs.

OMG ! Whatsapp is down?!!!! Now I have to actually call people to wish them new year #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/pWub0tWbeM — AjitR (@artauras) December 31, 2017

Why does WhatsApp decide to crash every New Year’s Eve pic.twitter.com/MlwW6ERGgQ — سلمى (@salma_achhala) December 31, 2017

Whatsapp down we have a whatsapp down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/E9agccuMJ2 — Alok Sandal (@aloksandal) December 31, 2017

Why is that “Whatsapp” always trends on “Twitter” whenever it is down?

Are they twins?😁#WhatsAppdown pic.twitter.com/LbvlO0xzyY — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) December 31, 2017

Couples : Ohhh shit WhatsApp is down

Singles: Apna kya lena dena#WhatsAppDown 😂 — Quadir Nawaz (@Nawaz18_here) December 31, 2017

2018 has many demons to be faced. Terrorism Poverty Global Warming But the first thing that 2018 brings down is Whatsapp. Great start.#whatsappdown #HappyNewYear2018 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 31, 2017

Thank god, WhatsApp is down! I can just put the blame on it for not sending any Happy New year msg to anyone 😆😆😁#WhatsAppDown — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) December 31, 2017

-Removes battery – confirms data balance -cleared application’s data – whatsapp still not working – logs into twitter

#whatsappdown is trending Retweet if you feel me 😭😭😭 — THALA Bala😎 (@Balamahi77) December 31, 2017

Open Whatsapp.

Send message.

Nothing.

Airplane mode on. Airplane mode off.

Nothing.

Open Twitter.

See #WhatsappDown .

Find relief that it’s not just me.#HappyNewYear2018 — Pushpesh (@KumarPushpesh) December 31, 2017

How many times did WhatsApp crash in 2017?#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/R6n066qr7t — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) December 31, 2017

According to Down Detector, over 54 percent of users were facing a connection problem, while 27 per cent of the complaints were around receiving messages. Around 17 per cent of the issues were reported around log-in.

