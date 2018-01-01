Top News

Happy New Year 2018: With WhatsApp down, Netizens spend time meme-ing and joking!

As WhatsApp was down on New Year's Eve, people took to Twitter to complaint. While some were worried they'd have to actually call people to wish them on the New Year, others took a punny route to troll the messaging app.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2018 4:17 pm
whatsapp down, happy new year, whatsapp down new year, whatsapp crash, new year whatsapp down, whatsapp down jokes, whatsapp down memes, tech news, indian express WhatsApp was down on New Year’s Eve for a while, and Tweeple panicked that they might actually have to pick up the phone and make phone calls! (Source: File Photo)
With the days of SMSes long gone (well, almost), people around the world rely on WhatsApp for most of their daily communication and on New Year’s Eve, it is one of the easiest ways to wish loved and dear ones. Only the problem was, this year it was down for a while in certain regions and people found it difficult to even log in, let alone receive and send messages. As a result, Netizens turned to Twitter to vent their anger and frustration.

While some complained about how often the app keeps crashing these days, other took the opportunity to spread some laugh, taking a dig at the Facebook-owned company, cracking jokes and memes.

Earlier in December and November, the global messaging app went down and Tweeple had a similar reaction, cracking jokes and sharing memes. And this time was no different. Hashtags #WhatsappDown and #HappyNewYear started trending side by side and the micro-blogging site is flooded with hilarious memes and GIFs.

According to Down Detector, over 54 percent of users were facing a connection problem, while 27 per cent of the complaints were around receiving messages. Around 17 per cent of the issues were reported around log-in.

