Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Google celebrates day with colourful doodle

Every year the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day. The day, as the name suggests, is dedicated to mothers all over the world and honours motherhood along with the sacrifices they make every day. Much like in the past, Google too paid homage to these superheroes without capes through a doodle. The Google Doodle today (May 13) features a dinosaur walking with a baby dinosaur. The colourful doodle speaks of the love, compassion, protection and care a mother harbours for her child. It also has colourful palm imprints which makes it a heartwarming picture.

Mother’s Day was first celebrated way back in 1908 when Anna Jarvis, a peace activist and who worked on public health issues, held a memorial for her mother who passed away in 1905. It had taken place at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia (where the International Mother’s Day Shrine is held). She earlier had started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States.

Although the day was not, initially, a public holiday, by 1911 all US states declared it as a holiday thanks to the efforts of Jarvis. Woodrow Wilson in 1941 signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday to honour mothers.

