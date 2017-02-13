Trending News

Happy Kiss Day 2017: Here’s what people are tweeting about

From love poems to cute and funny memes, Twitterati's going all out to celebrate philematology.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2017 12:57 pm
happy kiss day, kiss day, valentine day, valentine day 2017, happy valentine day, valentine's day, happy valentine's day, valentine's day 2017, kissing day celebrations, what's a kiss, how to kiss, kissing trivia, fun facts, kissing and twitter, february 13, february 14, feb 13, feb 14, indian express, indian express news Here’s a look at some fun and wise messages being shared on Twitter. (Source: Pabusubedi/Twitter)

Today’s Kiss Day, which means one more day to go for the big Valentine’s Day. And though this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t engage in some passionate lip-lock with your crush and partner, or even give a chaste kiss on the forehead or cheek of someone whom you simply and platonically love, having a whole day dedicated to it just gives you that extra reason to show some love.

Not only are kisses a way to show your feelings for someone, you may feel better to know that it also burns a fair amount of calories. In fact, it’s said that passionately kissing for one minute could burn up to 26 calories. The science of philematology, or kissing as we all know it, is one that interests most, which is why we compiled a list of 13 fun facts about it here – Happy Kiss Day 2017: 13 fun facts about kissing.

In the meantime, in Twitterverse – the place where all things important trend – the hashtag #KissDay has been trending since morning. We’ve had people not only posting lovely messages to lovers, but also to friends and family (why not!), but as is the tendency of those in the social media space, a little bit (or even a lot) of humour somehow makes its way even to the most serious of affairs, so why should February 13 be spared.

Here’s a look at some fun and wise messages being shared on Twitter:

 

 

