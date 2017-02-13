Happy Kiss Day 2017: Here’s what people are tweeting about

Here’s a look at some fun and wise messages being shared on Twitter. (Source: Pabusubedi/Twitter) Here’s a look at some fun and wise messages being shared on Twitter. (Source: Pabusubedi/Twitter)

Today’s Kiss Day, which means one more day to go for the big Valentine’s Day. And though this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t engage in some passionate lip-lock with your crush and partner, or even give a chaste kiss on the forehead or cheek of someone whom you simply and platonically love, having a whole day dedicated to it just gives you that extra reason to show some love.

Not only are kisses a way to show your feelings for someone, you may feel better to know that it also burns a fair amount of calories. In fact, it’s said that passionately kissing for one minute could burn up to 26 calories. The science of philematology, or kissing as we all know it, is one that interests most, which is why we compiled a list of 13 fun facts about it here – Happy Kiss Day 2017: 13 fun facts about kissing.

In the meantime, in Twitterverse – the place where all things important trend – the hashtag #KissDay has been trending since morning. We’ve had people not only posting lovely messages to lovers, but also to friends and family (why not!), but as is the tendency of those in the social media space, a little bit (or even a lot) of humour somehow makes its way even to the most serious of affairs, so why should February 13 be spared.

Here’s a look at some fun and wise messages being shared on Twitter:

Always remember to chew on some parsley before going for the first kiss.#KissDay pic.twitter.com/FG5W6nVXfY — Golam Rabbani – UK (@AllMarketing24) February 13, 2017

1) I woke up.

2) I Went to college.

3) I Saw her.

4) I hugged her.

5) I kissed her. Actually the right order is 2, 3, 4, 5, 1 ????#KissDay — YA$H (@StarringYK) February 13, 2017

Happy birthday Imraan Hasmi ??#KissDay — Rasik (@AkkyKaDeewana) February 13, 2017

Kissing is good for your teeth. Anticipating a kiss from someone increases the amount of saliva in your mouth, removing plaque.#KissDay — R???a Za?a (@reema_zara) February 13, 2017

Kiss is the first language of #Love

that we understand.. May you feel

loved always.. Happy #KissDay …!! ????? pic.twitter.com/jkYTO7k5Dy — Pratima Saran (@ps_angel20) February 13, 2017

When Your Girlfriend asks you to meet on#KissDay ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/ZmTeQw3wjU — ?? Tharani RTK ?? (@iam_Tharani) February 13, 2017

How a married men wish #KissDay in social media, when his wife follows !! pic.twitter.com/c4j67ZEn4m — Abhik (@babumossai) February 13, 2017

