Handshakes, hugs and dandruff: When Donald Trump met Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with his wife Brigitte, is on a three-day state visit to the United States. And their interactions with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are already breaking the Internet. The visit is mainly about the US-European differences on the Iran nuclear deal and souring trade relations. It is also the first time that Trump is hosting a state visit since he took power in January 2017.
With exaggerated handshakes and a pair of kisses, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron professed sunny, best-friend relationship and the pictures seem ready to be meme-ed by people on social media. And much like in the past, they have not disappointed.
Differences aside, Trump and Macron lavished praise and even a pair of kisses on each other on Tuesday (April 24). “It’s an honor to call you my friend,” Trump said, after predicting Macron would be a historic leader of France.
And soon there were jokes and memes comparing it to The Simpsons.
Rude, crude, and humiliating.
Trump’s interactions with his guest raise eyebrows.
🔻
Poor Macron!!!! http://t.co/kG1pKHjI3N
— eve with lower case e (@msevereddin) April 24, 2018
Figured out why Trump and Macron were holding hands: pic.twitter.com/vGsbc8H9t5
— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) April 24, 2018
The Simpsons even predicted Trump holding hands with Macron. pic.twitter.com/xxzKk3QoeG
— David 🐒 (@DavidFinn5) April 25, 2018
In one light moment, Trump sought to demonstrate some of the personal chemistry he claimed. The US President brushed something off Macron’s suit jacket, saying, “We have a very special relationship; in fact, I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off. We have to make him perfect — he is perfect.”
And the apparent awkwardness of the moment did not escape the attention of people on social media.
Is it wrong that I’ve just sat laughing for 10 mins at Trumps and Macrons special friendship as Trump wipes away dandruff from Macrons shoulder and announces it to the world #awkward
— liz COYS 🌹♿️ #PCPEU (@simpson_liz) April 24, 2018
Picking off #dandruff – nope, that’s not a blur#Trump etiquette makes #Macron think “quel horreur!” pic.twitter.com/HPKP4kUuf3
— cassandracarolina (@cassandra17lina) April 24, 2018
BREAKING: The dandruff flake Trump found on Macron’s shoulder came off the Golden Dome! pic.twitter.com/j8YGZITlD0
— President Bannon 💎 (@DarthBannon1) April 24, 2018
— #handsoffsyria 🇸🇾 (@Raallins) April 24, 2018
The meetings followed a pomp-filled welcome ceremony on the South Lawn. Highlights included a 21-gun salute and Melania Trump’s wide-brim white hat, which drew more comments than all the rest of the pageantry.
Macron, who calls Trump often, has emerged as something of a “Trump whisperer” at a time when the American president’s relationships with other European leaders are more strained. Trump, who attached great importance to the optics of pageantry and ceremony, chose to honor Macron with the first state visit of his administration as he woos the French president.
The first state dinner of President Donald Trump’s administration had 123 guests in attendance. The tally does not include Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron or his wife, Brigitte. Former President Barack Obama had more than 330 guests at his first state dinner, which honored India.
As he gave a toast at the dinner, Trump hailed the bonds between the US and France, saying, “May our friendship grow even deeper, may our kinship grow even stronger and may our sacred liberty never die.”
Trump ended his first year in office without receiving a foreign leader on a state visit, the first president in nearly 100 years to fail to do so. He was Macron’s guest last July at the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris. Macron and his wife, Brigitte, also took Trump and his wife on a tour of Napoleon’s tomb and whisked them up in the Eiffel Tower for dinner overlooking the City of Light.
The Presidents also planted an oak sapling together which Macron had brought from a historic battlefield. Tweeting about that Macron wrote, 100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us.” And yes, it became a meme too.
100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. pic.twitter.com/AUdVncaKRN
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2018
List of Trump’s accomplishments:
• Plant a tree
<End List> pic.twitter.com/mBcVHUQHeS
— Joe Vogel (@JoeVogel_) April 24, 2018
Apparently Trump felt personally offended by this tree Obama planted, so he’s murdering it. Macron is joining in for the honour of France pic.twitter.com/T4kKfIFVup
— John Shafthauer (@hourlyterrier) April 24, 2018
What did you think of the pictures? Tell us in the comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App