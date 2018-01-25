Cinderella story or creep alert? Guy emails every ‘Claudia’ after accidentally swiping ‘left’ on the ‘right’ one

Ever accidentally swiped left? (Source: Thinkstock Images, ClaudiaaIIey/Twitter) Ever accidentally swiped left? (Source: Thinkstock Images, ClaudiaaIIey/Twitter)

Ever swiped left someone who you felt was absolutely “right” for you? For those who are not familiar with dating apps like Tinder, a left indicates rejection and a right obviously means you’re interested. While most individuals – after swiping left in a hurry – consider it a silly mistake and forget about it, one guy crossed all limits to fix his error. After swiping “left” on a profile he was interested in, a man named Hayden ended up mailing all the girls named ‘Claudia’. Sounds creepy? Well, that’s not the end. Surprisingly, the “right” one even tweeted out his mails.

According to her dating profile, she was 18 and studied at the Missouri State University. Eager to find her and correct his mistake, he sent out an email to all the girls with their first name Claudia at Missouri State University to match with the perfect one. In his mail, he explained how the “left” swipe was a mistake and he actually wanted to swipe “right”. However, things turned out to be more interesting when the accidentally rejected Claudia came up and tweeted out his e-mails and wrote, “This guy literally emailed every Claudia at Missouri State to find me on Tinder.”

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

It isn’t clear whether Claudia and Hayden got together or not, but people on social media sure had a lot to say about the bizarre connection. While some called it “the modern day Cinderella story”, others suggested it could be turned into a “Disney movie” (really?). Here are some of the hilarious reactions that followed on Twitter.

A modern day Cinderella story http://t.co/qQiRQrmmKP — bjärk (@TrueMorse) January 21, 2018

I can’t wait for Disney to make a movie about this!!! http://t.co/kOtzbvhYRD — Austin (@TheSchwak) January 21, 2018

When you finally meet the Claudia of your dreams and she invites you to the next Trump rally pic.twitter.com/YcyIj81i5P — X (@XLNB) January 22, 2018

However, others felt that doing something like that was a tad bit extreme and the guy could come across as a “stalker”.

Very stalker-esque. Imagine if he had her first and last name — B. Moore Rad (@RadassBadass) January 22, 2018

Because it’s a weird thing to do. It’s not cute. Definitely strange. — Anna Slaughter (@dominodragonfly) January 22, 2018

The line between charming and creepy is directly correlated with attractiveness — vittydal (@vitty_n_gobo) January 22, 2018

What are your thoughts? Share it in the comments below.

