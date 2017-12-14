Guy spots himself photobombing fiancée’s vacation photo – from 10 years ago!

This couple found out they shared a photo — from 10 years ago! (Source: @veronavanity/Instagram) This couple found out they shared a photo — from 10 years ago! (Source: @veronavanity/Instagram)

What would be your reaction if you found out that you and your partner had crossed paths as kids? In one such strange coincidence, a couple was surprised to find out that they were at the same place, at the same time 10 years ago – and there was photographic evidence of the ‘fateful non-meet’. Verona Koliqi got engaged with Mirand Buzaku after dating him for a year. One day, she sent him a beachside picture of her family that her cousin had forwarded to her.

As soon as he saw it, he noticed the boy behind them who looked very familiar. On closer look, he noticed and remarked that he owned the same clothes as the boy, so he called up his mother to confirm – only to find that the kid was actually him. They discovered that both the families had indeed been by the beach side that same day almost a decade back. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Koliqi made the revelation public with a sweet caption: “The kid floating in my family photo is now my fiancé!”

“Here is this photos story explained: One day I was looking at this old beach photo that was taken 10 years ago and showed my fiance (now) the photo so we can have a laugh and run down memory lane, @mirandbuzaku being the type to look behind the photo he noticed the kid in the back had the same shirt,shorts and floaty as him , we analyzed further and confirmed with family members that its him photobombing my family photo,” the caption also read.

Netizens couldn’t help but be floored after looking at her post and sent their best wishes to the couple. Some even started sharing their own stories. “That’s so awesome, congrats on your engagement!!” one wrote, and another commented: “So darling! My son and his now wife found a picture of her attending a party at his apartment a year before they met. It was a huge college party and they did not meet until a full year later.”

