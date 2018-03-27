Guy hands out a cute note to his crush, what happens next is the SWEETEST plot-twist ever

Presents Latest News

One guy from California finally decided to send a note to his crush. So that it doesn't seem creepy, he offered her a cup of coffee and asked to text him if only she did not have a boyfriend. Seeing the sweet note, he got a reply, but not from the girl.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2018 12:33 pm
Have you ever handed out a note to your crush?
Finding true love or a special one in the time of speed-dating facilitated through apps can be quite a task. From cheesy pickup lines used on such apps to the horrendous experiences on first dates – dating in digital era can be very tricky. And with all left at the mercy of just a spontaneous right swipe, things can often go down south. Remember the guy to accidentally swiped left to his crush and then ended up emailing every Claudia in town? Yes, talk about hardships. But isn’t it more difficult to approach a person in real life, without being creepy? Trying his luck however, one guy from Long Beach, California finally decided to send a note to his crush and now, is also an Internet sensation, thanks to that.

The Twitter user @Dan_TheGreat who goes by the name of Danny on the microblogging site, gave a handwritten note to the girl, along with coffee. “You are one of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever seen. Text me (xxxx) [Unless you have a boyfriend],” read the note. And if the boyfriend part was not sweet already, he clarified why he handed over a drink: “P.S: Not sure if you even like this drink but I couldn’t walk up to you in your class just to hand you a note :)”

The sweet note and gesture that a few called ‘chivalrous’ on the site surely won many hearts online. And in case you are wondering what was the girl’s response, well, it turns out she has a boyfriend. But finding his note so adorable, the boyfriend texted him back and Tweeple couldn’t handle so much cuteness rather ‘bro-love’.

Danny aka Daniel posted the letter and the text message online and it is going viral with over 3.7 lakh likes and close to 75,000 retweets, at the time of writing.

And as expected people, who wouldn’t have enough of this story, couldn’t stop from responding — some praising the bromance while others coming up with ‘plot-twists’.

Adorable, isn’t it?

