Guy hands out a cute note to his crush, what happens next is the SWEETEST plot-twist ever

Finding true love or a special one in the time of speed-dating facilitated through apps can be quite a task. From cheesy pickup lines used on such apps to the horrendous experiences on first dates – dating in digital era can be very tricky. And with all left at the mercy of just a spontaneous right swipe, things can often go down south. Remember the guy to accidentally swiped left to his crush and then ended up emailing every Claudia in town? Yes, talk about hardships. But isn’t it more difficult to approach a person in real life, without being creepy? Trying his luck however, one guy from Long Beach, California finally decided to send a note to his crush and now, is also an Internet sensation, thanks to that.

The Twitter user @Dan_TheGreat who goes by the name of Danny on the microblogging site, gave a handwritten note to the girl, along with coffee. “You are one of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever seen. Text me (xxxx) [Unless you have a boyfriend],” read the note. And if the boyfriend part was not sweet already, he clarified why he handed over a drink: “P.S: Not sure if you even like this drink but I couldn’t walk up to you in your class just to hand you a note :)”

The sweet note and gesture that a few called ‘chivalrous’ on the site surely won many hearts online. And in case you are wondering what was the girl’s response, well, it turns out she has a boyfriend. But finding his note so adorable, the boyfriend texted him back and Tweeple couldn’t handle so much cuteness rather ‘bro-love’.

Danny aka Daniel posted the letter and the text message online and it is going viral with over 3.7 lakh likes and close to 75,000 retweets, at the time of writing.

Walked into a class of 200 to give this to a girl and got this text I’m dead 😂 pic.twitter.com/llux2PHLBu — Danny (@Dan_TheGreat) March 20, 2018

And as expected people, who wouldn’t have enough of this story, couldn’t stop from responding — some praising the bromance while others coming up with ‘plot-twists’.

Plot twist: the boyfriend got so touched he started falling in love with the guy. He left his girlfriend for him and told him he loves him. And they lived happily ever after. The end. — Maja Ruth (@Maj4Ruth) March 23, 2018

Chivalry is alive and well! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — The Dude (@el_duderino8184) March 23, 2018

Ladies: Text Daniel 😂 — Kwani 🔺👁☘️ (@KwaniALunis) March 22, 2018

Lets have a moment of silence for our fallen comrade pic.twitter.com/3LJVhaNwf5 — Yuvia Ana Mendoza (@MexicanMami_) March 22, 2018

How true kings communicate. We not fighting over girls in 2018. 😤👌 — Je Suis Will (@Hirai_Will) March 21, 2018

Damn if she doesn’t date you then I most certainly will 😍 — Alexis 🥀 (@alexissros3) March 22, 2018

It’s kool homie 😂😂 at least you got that text back. I tried that no luck should’ve bought her Starbucks 😭 pic.twitter.com/E9jLlupvnn — Edgar (@EdgarrAllanHoee) March 21, 2018

Woah y’all both handled that so well. Like even his text was nice and civil. Bravo dudes 👏👏👏 — ✌😻✌Savvy✌😻✌ (@zak_savannah) March 22, 2018

Dude the fact that she was approached by a good man and the fact she already has a good man and they both were able to speak about this on a mature level is what amazes me most this could of went in another route from the BF .. but he took the situation like a man bravo to both — Call MΞ AnnNΞΞ🌙 (@xx4nnieeexx) March 22, 2018

Did you reply to the bf? They seemed to be a nice couple & I applaud your polite approach 👏 — iamShine (@DemetriasShine) March 21, 2018

So that’s where I’ve been messing up welp thanks Dannyboy I have the final piece of the puzzle 💪 pic.twitter.com/8ZvQJRAG4w — Thee Quan (@thee_quan) March 22, 2018

lmfaoooooo too close to home pic.twitter.com/3N3JAqJYP6 — maddy (@maddymuffins) March 21, 2018

Adorable, isn’t it?

