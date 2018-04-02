Guy tweets out eye-opening experience of living with girls! Brace yourself!

This Twitter thread gives you an insight into the minds (and actions) of women. It’s also hilarious! This Twitter thread gives you an insight into the minds (and actions) of women. It’s also hilarious!

Ask a woman about how is it to live with a man, and she will probably launch into a highly charged tirade describing her experiences. Ask a man the same question, and apparently… he will tweet. Well, that is what happened once in December 2017, when Roberto Carlos decided to share his apartment with women as an experiment and then tweeted out his “learnings and observations” for all of us to relate to. And now, yet another Twitter user, Craig Shapes, has done the same, giving Netizens much to laugh about and learn while at it.

Turns out, Shapes started living with his girlfriend and her best friend, but he didn’t expect it to be such an eye-opener. From finding out that women really do share “everything” with their friends to endless talks about Kardashians, Ibiza Weekender, Ru Paul, Ex On The Beach, Love Island and Geordie Shore gave him “nightmares”.

Read the whole thread here.

Last year, I moved in with my girlfriend and her best mate. They’re both girls. Some of the shit I’ve seen is EYE OPENING mate (a thread) — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

1. They show each other ALL of the messages that they receive from everybody. Nobody is safe. Girls don’t need screenshots mate, they have photographic screenshot memories — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

2. Contrary to popular belief, girls do poo. And they ain’t scared to talk about it mate. “I NEED A POO” is probably the most used phrase in this house. — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

3. HAIR CLIPS. Oh my days the hair clips. Stand on them, sit on them, wake up with them attached to your skin, mate I could have a fucking bath in the ones I find on a weekly basis — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

4. The process for getting ready for a night out is not just “wash, get dressed, go out”. Nah. There’s meetings, catwalk shows, endless compliments and it’s sometimes an actual 2 man job cos some dresses have back zips that would literally be impossible for one girl to reach mate — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

5. Candles. We have SO MANY CANDLES. Candles that smell like really weird things, like “rhubarb and custard”. I don’t even know what rhubarb and custard actually smells like?!? — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

6. Kardashians. Ibiza Weekender. Ru Paul. Ex On The Beach. Love Island. Geordie Shore. Mate, I know everything about all of these people I’ll never meet. There are SO MANY EPISODES OF THEM ALL! And the worst thing is, I actually gave in and really got in to Love Island 😅 — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

7. If my eyebrows aren’t “fleeky”, they literally don’t talk to me until I agree to let one of the girls pluck them. It’s mad. Girls love plucking someone else’s eyebrows. No idea why!! — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

8. Girls go on and on about dieting and “bikini bodies” etc, but trust me when I say that “cheat day” is pretty much whenever they feel sad about anything. Bad day? Glass of wine. Is it Monday? Chocolate. Did your boyfriend tell you we can’t have a dog? Dominos. — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

9. I know that the saying goes “girls find out everything”, but if that’s true it’s only because they are NEXT LEVEL instagram stalkers. Seriously I mention a first name, after 5 mins on insta they know the persons dogs name, their shoe size and their national insurance number — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

10. Dressing gowns. If you haven’t got a dressing gown then you are missing out mate. Some days when we’re hungover, we literally don’t get out of dressing gowns all day. The girls go Tesco in dressing gowns and nobody even cares bruv — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

11. Sometimes I sit on the sofa and just watch those two, sometimes they just look and break out in to dance or something. I literally have no idea what’s going on, there doesn’t even have to be any music playing — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

12. Everything is a massive drama. Having to wash your hair = drama. It being cold outside when you expected warm and you have to change your outfit = drama. Not being able to find an item of clothing = absolutely fucking massive drama. — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

13. If visitors come round, we have to know 8-10 working days beforehand so the girls can make sure that the house is clean, they’ve washed and dried their hair and they have makeup on — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

14. Girls share all of the clothes. They might as well have a shared wardrobe. It’s actually gone past the point of them knowing who’s top is who’s lol — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

15. There is so much hair everywhere mate, it’s mad. Especially around the shower, just little clumps of hair. Am used to it now tho — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

All I’d say tho is that you don’t know true loyalty until you’ve lived with girls. And the house is full of laugher every day. Love them x — Craig Shapes (@craigshapes) March 28, 2018

So, did you find this insight into how women live and think (from a guy’s perspective) entertaining? Or informative? Or both? Tell us in the comments below.

