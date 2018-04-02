Presents Latest News

Guy tweets out eye-opening experience of living with girls! Brace yourself!

A guy decided to live with his girlfriend and her best friend. What followed next was an eye-opening experience that he took to Twitter to share with the rest of the world. Get ready to ROFL!

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 2, 2018 8:44 pm
eye-opening revelations of a man living with two female roommates, moving in tips for couples This Twitter thread gives you an insight into the minds (and actions) of women. It’s also hilarious! 
Ask a woman about how is it to live with a man, and she will probably launch into a highly charged tirade describing her experiences. Ask a man the same question, and apparently… he will tweet. Well, that is what happened once in December 2017, when Roberto Carlos decided to share his apartment with women as an experiment and then tweeted out his “learnings and observations” for all of us to relate to. And now, yet another Twitter user, Craig Shapes, has done the same, giving Netizens much to laugh about and learn while at it.

Turns out, Shapes started living with his girlfriend and her best friend, but he didn’t expect it to be such an eye-opener. From finding out that women really do share “everything” with their friends to endless talks about Kardashians, Ibiza Weekender, Ru Paul, Ex On The Beach, Love Island and Geordie Shore gave him “nightmares”.

Read the whole thread here.

So, did you find this insight into how women live and think (from a guy’s perspective) entertaining? Or informative? Or both? Tell us in the comments below.

