This guy’s ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter and he graded it with red pen marks

What this guy did to his ex when she tried to contact him again will blow your mind! (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter) What this guy did to his ex when she tried to contact him again will blow your mind! (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Breaking up is the hardest thing to do, isn’t it? While getting out of those feelings for your former partner may be grueling, what’s even more difficult is to face them again or even, to see a text from them. In such situations, most of us either ignore the calls and texts or make excuses to not talk to them. One such incident has turned into grist for the gossip mills.

ALSO READ | This man’s heart wrenching Twitter thread about pressure of marriage on Indian women is a must read

Nick Lutz received a four-page long letter from his ex-girlfriend asking for forgiveness and reminding him of the past. Instead of falling prey to her words, he decided to give it back with vengeance. What this guy did to his ex when she tried to contact him again will blow your mind!

ALSO READ | 20 funny tweets by husbands, on marriage, who are killing it with their humour

Instead of letting emotions take over, he decided to be practical and graded it like an essay. He critiqued each line with great attention to details and marked all the corrections and flaws in the letter with a red pen. Not only did he tick off the ambiguity surrounding the “cheating” part, he corrected her spellings and scrutinized the lengthy paragraphs.

See what else is trending, here

While each word written by him in the graded letter is hilarious, the best part seems to be the lines that he wrote at the end. With precision and exactness, he gave a savage reply to her.

Read his tweet here:

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

See the entire letter here:

First page: The long introduction

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Second page: Missing details

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter) (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Third page: Why isn’t the truth being told?

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter) (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Fourth page: D- grade

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter) (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Read what he wrote at the end here:

Long intro, short conclusion. Strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up. Details are important. If you want to be believed, back it up with proof. You claimed that cheating never occurred, but place blame on yourself – what for? Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated, I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted, Good luck.

After his tweet, another Twitter user took to the social media platform to reply back to him:

.@NickLutz12 I think you’re a little young for me, but this makes me want to date — not cheat on — you. — Fresh Face Splendor (@caitlincorsetti) February 18, 2017

@NickLutz12 is this the start of our #WeMetOnTwitter story? — Fresh Face Splendor (@caitlincorsetti) February 18, 2017

Lutz even replied back to her:

@caitlincorsetti age is just a number — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 18, 2017

@caitlincorsetti let’s call it a date — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 18, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd