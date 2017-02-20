Trending News

This guy’s ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter and he graded it with red pen marks

Nick Lutz received a four-page long letter from his ex-girlfriend asking for forgiveness and reminding him of the past.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2017 3:52 pm
What this guy did to his ex when she tried to contact him again will blow your mind! (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Breaking up is the hardest thing to do, isn’t it? While getting out of those feelings for your former partner may be grueling, what’s even more difficult is to face them again or even, to see a text from them. In such situations, most of us either ignore the calls and texts or make excuses to not talk to them. One such incident has turned into grist for the gossip mills.

Nick Lutz received a four-page long letter from his ex-girlfriend asking for forgiveness and reminding him of the past. Instead of falling prey to her words, he decided to give it back with vengeance. What this guy did to his ex when she tried to contact him again will blow your mind!

Instead of letting emotions take over, he decided to be practical and graded it like an essay. He critiqued each line with great attention to details and marked all the corrections and flaws in the letter with a red pen. Not only did he tick off the ambiguity surrounding the “cheating” part, he corrected her spellings and scrutinized the lengthy paragraphs.

While each word written by him in the graded letter is hilarious, the best part seems to be the lines that he wrote at the end. With precision and exactness, he gave a savage reply to her.

Read his tweet here:

 

See the entire letter here:

First page: The long introduction

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Second page: Missing details

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter) (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Third page: Why isn’t the truth being told?

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter) (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Fourth page: D- grade

(Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter) (Source: Nick Lutz/Twitter)

Read what he wrote at the end here:

Long intro, short conclusion. Strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up. Details are important. If you want to be believed, back it up with proof. You claimed that cheating never occurred, but place blame on yourself – what for? Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated, I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted, Good luck.
After his tweet, another Twitter user took to the social media platform to reply back to him:

 

 

Lutz even replied back to her:

