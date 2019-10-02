Toggle Menu
Man buys live fish online, netizens slam ‘horrible’ practice

Toward the end of the video, the fish was revealed to belong to the flower horn breed and cost the man $35 dollars. The fish was later seen in a bigger tank, swimming much freely.

The Internet has revolutionised the way we shop and it is gaining popularity all over the world. But one guy has shocked everyone when he decided to order a live fish online. Netizens were enraged when they found out how the fish was “shipped”.

The video, which was posted by the Daily Mail’s Facebook handle, shows a guy unwrapping the fish he purchased  online.”This guy bought a tropical fish online and it was delivered in a jar wrapped in newspaper! Who knew you could buy a fish on the internet” read the post. Check out the video here:

In the video, the guy shows his viewers that the fish came in a jar which was wrapped in a Chinese newspaper.

Toward the end of the video, it was revealed that the fish belonged to the flower horn breed and had cost the man $35 dollars.

While some people were quite oblivious to the fact that fish could be bought online, others pointed out it was animal cruelty. Check out the reactions:

