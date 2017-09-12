This Russian model holds the Guinness record for the world’s LONGEST LEGS!

Meet the supermodel Ekaterina Lisina who holds Guinness world record for the longest legs. (Source: Guinness World Records) Meet the supermodel Ekaterina Lisina who holds Guinness world record for the longest legs. (Source: Guinness World Records)

A Russian model has set a new Guinness world record for the longest legs – measuring an unparalleled 132cm in length. Ekaterina Lisina, 29-year-old woman from Russia also broke the Guinness record for being the tallest female professional model with a height of 6ft 8.77in.

Her left and right leg measure 132.8cm and 132.2cm, respectively. As required by the Guinness World Records guidelines, the measurements were taken by independent professionals – a seamstress and doctor – from the heel to the top of the hip. Lisina said that she was bullied in school for her height and she wanted “to be an inspiration to girls who are not very confident.”

Lisina has trouble finding trousers that fit her and finds it very awkward squeezing into an aeroplane and car seats. With a shoe size of 47, it is also difficult for her to find feminine shoes.

(Source: Guinness World Records)

Watch a video interview of Lisina with the officials of the Guinness World Records.

However, there are also some benefits to having the longest legs in the world, she said. Her height has also helped her basketball career, and she won a bronze medal playing for Russia in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In spite of her sporting prowess, Lisina always wanted to be a model so she gave up playing basketball in order to pursue this dream.

She has now been working as a professional model for over a year. The record for the world’s longest legs was previously held by Svetlana Pankratova, also from Russia. Pankratova legs are slightly shorter than Lisina’s, at 132 cm (51.9 inches).

Ekaterina Lisina holds Guinness world record for the longest legs. (Source: Guinness World Records)

