Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Forget ‘Yanny or Laurel’, ‘Green Needle or Brainstorm’ is the newest obsession; Twitterati can’t hear it any more

Forget 'Yanny or Laurel', the Internet is ready with a new challenge: 'Green Needle or Brainstorm'. Posted on Twitter, many people are now trying to figure what people can hear in the new audio clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 4:47:00 pm
Yanny And Laurel, Yanny And Laurel audio clip, Green Needle or Brainstorm, Green Needle or Brainstorm audio clip, Green Needle or Brainstorm viral video, viral audio clip, indian express, indian express news The Internet is now obsessing over ‘Green Needle or Brainstorm’. What do you hear? (Source: Getty Images)
Just a while back, people on social media were obsessed with the viral clip where a person could either hear Yanny and Laurel. Most people were pretty confused as the audio clip started quite a debate on various interactive platforms. Seems like the audio clip trend isn’t going to fade away any time soon as another one has already surfaced in the online space. However, the words in question are ‘Green Needle’ or ‘Brainstorm’ this time around.

ALSO READ | ‘Yanny or Laurel? It’s COVFEFE!’ Donald Trump joins the debate in this hilarious White House video

The 5-second sound clip was posted by Mitchell Moffit with a caption, “What is happening in the world, why is everything I hear fake now. You can hear the words ‘Green Needle’ or ‘Brainstorm’ based on which one you THINK about.” It did not take long for people to start sharing the clip along with the word they heard when playing it.

From simple replies such as, “Omg what kind of witchcraft is this,” to explanatory ones like, “If ur sound is low, it’s green needle. If it’s high, brainstorm. You’ll notice brainstorm sounds like it’s said deeper and green needle is said higher pitched. This is bc of the way the sound waves are hitting our ears, thus our brains making up different words it says as well.”

There were many people who found themselves trying to figure out what sound it was. However, the debate continues. Here are some of the replies that the tweet garnered:

What do you hear? Tell us in the comments below.

