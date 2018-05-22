Forget ‘Yanny or Laurel’, ‘Green Needle or Brainstorm’ is the newest obsession; Twitterati can’t hear it any more

The Internet is now obsessing over ‘Green Needle or Brainstorm’. What do you hear? (Source: Getty Images) The Internet is now obsessing over ‘Green Needle or Brainstorm’. What do you hear? (Source: Getty Images)

Just a while back, people on social media were obsessed with the viral clip where a person could either hear Yanny and Laurel. Most people were pretty confused as the audio clip started quite a debate on various interactive platforms. Seems like the audio clip trend isn’t going to fade away any time soon as another one has already surfaced in the online space. However, the words in question are ‘Green Needle’ or ‘Brainstorm’ this time around.

The 5-second sound clip was posted by Mitchell Moffit with a caption, “What is happening in the world, why is everything I hear fake now. You can hear the words ‘Green Needle’ or ‘Brainstorm’ based on which one you THINK about.” It did not take long for people to start sharing the clip along with the word they heard when playing it.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD, WHY IS EVERYTHING I HEAR FAKE NOW You can hear the words “Green Needle” or “Brainstorm” based on which one you THINK about 😱pic.twitter.com/nUiM1HDzjb — Mitchell Moffit (@mitchellmoffit) May 17, 2018

From simple replies such as, “Omg what kind of witchcraft is this,” to explanatory ones like, “If ur sound is low, it’s green needle. If it’s high, brainstorm. You’ll notice brainstorm sounds like it’s said deeper and green needle is said higher pitched. This is bc of the way the sound waves are hitting our ears, thus our brains making up different words it says as well.”

There were many people who found themselves trying to figure out what sound it was. However, the debate continues. Here are some of the replies that the tweet garnered:

my poor brain can’t take much more of this pic.twitter.com/CHMxBGaeXn — asapedits (@mitchandgreg) May 17, 2018

HOLD UP HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE I’M FREAKING OUT — Line ☆ (@sellsynt) May 17, 2018

I can hear both juist by changing my thoughts.Bizar 😨 — Anton Horeweg (@meesgroep8) May 17, 2018

Why is no one mentioning the fact that the light is blinking three times for the syllables in green needle & not twice for brainstorm yet y’all still hear brainstorm 🤔 — Aмвєяяαє Scнσℓтz🧚🏼‍♀️ (@aaamberxo) May 18, 2018

It’s so werid for me. I watch the video once, I hear brain storm. I go back, play it again and I hear green needle. It goes back and forth everytime I hit back and play it again. — Amanda Anastasio (@mandya87_) May 17, 2018

What do you hear? Tell us in the comments below.

