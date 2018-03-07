This Grandma’s savage love life advice for a cheating ex is what we ALL need to hear!

Looking for some relationship advice? This grandma has some amazing solutions. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Looking for some relationship advice? This grandma has some amazing solutions. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

You may get bored of all the preaching that grannies usually give us day in and day out. But if your grandma is as brilliant as this Imgur user’s, then you are a lucky person. NoCapes posted an insightful conversation that she had with her grandma and it is the ultimate relationship advice one has ever given her. When she got back with her ex-girlfriend who cheated on her, her grandma gave her some significant reasons why it was a bad idea. Terming it as a ‘cold shit syndrome’ her grandma asked her to remember why she broke up in the very first place.

Read the thread to get some amazing relationship advice.

Grandma has a ‘cold shit syndrome’ theory for everyone who was cheated on by their partner. (Source: NoCapes/Imgur) Grandma has a ‘cold shit syndrome’ theory for everyone who was cheated on by their partner. (Source: NoCapes/Imgur)

Guys take a note! (Source: NoCapes/Imgur) Guys take a note! (Source: NoCapes/Imgur)

Don’t fall for the ‘cold shit syndrome’. (Source: NoCapes/Imgur) Don’t fall for the ‘cold shit syndrome’. (Source: NoCapes/Imgur)

It may be gross, but her grandma has some savage advice for you. (Source: NoCapes/Imgur) It may be gross, but her grandma has some savage advice for you. (Source: NoCapes/Imgur)

People following her on Imgur absolutely loved the advice. After all, we often have a go-to friend whenever we get stuck in unhappy relationships and this is just the kind of wake-up jolt one needs. Though it’s good to be humble and patient, having a little bit of dignity never hurts. So, always remember, never fall for ‘The Cold Shit Syndrome’ because you deserve better.

