Sassy Blue Ivy to Rihanna’s killer dance moves, the funniest memes from Grammy Awards 2018

Grammys 2018 must have ended last night but we are still enjoying the memes that have followed. Take a look at these moments from the mega music event, which have now been turned into a series of hilarious memes.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: January 29, 2018 5:33 pm
Grammy Awards 2018: Here is a round up of some of the funniest meme moments from the Grammys this year, with Queen B's sassy little girl leading the pack.
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards might have left Netizens fuming after Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You won the Grammy, but there was no stopping the memes that event inspired thereafter, especially on Twitter. Undoubtedly, the one moment going down in Internet history from the Grammy Awards this year is when Blue Ivy Carter, sitting in between her parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles, ask them to stop clapping in the sassiest way possible. From sloganeering ‘Blue Ivy for President’ to relating themselves with the little one, social media users froze the moment into GIFs. Other less popular, but equally relatable moments from the prestigious event are Rihanna’s feisty choreography, Cardi B’s ‘I don’t know what you are talking’ face, Tony Bennett’s double thumbs-up to Kendrick Lamar, among others.

Here is a round up of some of the funniest meme moments from the Grammys this year, with Queen B’s sassy little girl leading the pack.

Of course we know American Rapper Cardi B’s ‘I don’t know what you are talking’ face, from the time when the professor was explaining something in class and we failed to understand anything.

When in doubt, do a Tony Bennett. Yep, we are hoping to use GIFS of the double thumbs-up that Bennett so enthusiastically offered to Lamar as our responses to people’s baseless arguments/rants on the Internet.

Rihanna dance moves won the night but left social media with a series of memes.

Do you have similar GIF ideas too? Share with us in the comments’ section below.

