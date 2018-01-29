Sassy Blue Ivy to Rihanna’s killer dance moves, the funniest memes from Grammy Awards 2018

Grammy Awards 2018: Here is a round up of some of the funniest meme moments from the Grammys this year, with Queen B’s sassy little girl leading the pack. (Source: Twitter) Grammy Awards 2018: Here is a round up of some of the funniest meme moments from the Grammys this year, with Queen B’s sassy little girl leading the pack. (Source: Twitter)

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards might have left Netizens fuming after Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You won the Grammy, but there was no stopping the memes that event inspired thereafter, especially on Twitter. Undoubtedly, the one moment going down in Internet history from the Grammy Awards this year is when Blue Ivy Carter, sitting in between her parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles, ask them to stop clapping in the sassiest way possible. From sloganeering ‘Blue Ivy for President’ to relating themselves with the little one, social media users froze the moment into GIFs. Other less popular, but equally relatable moments from the prestigious event are Rihanna’s feisty choreography, Cardi B’s ‘I don’t know what you are talking’ face, Tony Bennett’s double thumbs-up to Kendrick Lamar, among others.

Here is a round up of some of the funniest meme moments from the Grammys this year, with Queen B’s sassy little girl leading the pack.

Blue telling Jay & Bey to chill is amazing pic.twitter.com/WcsQHeOoAA — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 29, 2018

Can we give Blue Ivy a Grammy for best performance for this moment. pic.twitter.com/k95bO2m3Lb#GRAMMYs #Grammys2018 — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy is the only person who can tell Beyoncé and JAY-Z to calm down. A LEGEND. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/R0dD514kb3 — BEYONCÉ INFO (@Info_Bey) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy controlling the crowd and the world. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/oWLnRFlvcT — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy pulled a “calm down relax. it’s not that serious” perfect stan twitter gif pic.twitter.com/zdhx4tdCHh — sabree (@GOLDNVINTAGE) January 29, 2018

Of course we know American Rapper Cardi B’s ‘I don’t know what you are talking’ face, from the time when the professor was explaining something in class and we failed to understand anything.

Cardi B trying to figure out what the hell Giuliana Rancic is talking about is a mood pic.twitter.com/C0phvVwSpd — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 29, 2018

When in doubt, do a Tony Bennett. Yep, we are hoping to use GIFS of the double thumbs-up that Bennett so enthusiastically offered to Lamar as our responses to people’s baseless arguments/rants on the Internet.

Okay but Tony Bennett in the background as @kendricklamar & @rihanna accept Best Rap/Sung Performance is SO PURE. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/op1dmnSKdn — Access (@accessonline) January 29, 2018

Tony Bennett MOVE OUT OF THE WAY FOR RIHANNA #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Mx4F24m6Fh — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) January 29, 2018

I want to be Tony Bennett when I grow up…#Grammys pic.twitter.com/nIV7JLQuMU — Steve Palec (@stevepalec) January 29, 2018

Rihanna dance moves won the night but left social media with a series of memes.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ This is basically what Rihanna started doing at the end of the Wild Thoughts performance 😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jjwBBmVkcS — Michael C Jordan 🕊 (@RayStPatrick) January 29, 2018

When your auntie tells you that you don’t know nothing about that dance #Grammys pic.twitter.com/2quKpUFSJO — william. (@willtbh) January 29, 2018

A woman who lets her tongue hang out is a woman you can trust. #Samies #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HXarx7secv — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 29, 2018

When she hungry and finally get some food pic.twitter.com/FHqbnMRQSw — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 29, 2018

Do you have similar GIF ideas too? Share with us in the comments’ section below.

