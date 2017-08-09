Forget ‘You know nothing’, GOT fans tease Jon Snow with ‘bend the knee’ jokes

Will Jon Snow bend the knee? (Source: Game of Thrones/Twitter) Will Jon Snow bend the knee? (Source: Game of Thrones/Twitter)

It can be safely said that Game of Thrones is a phenomenon. Ever since the mania of the dramatic series began, Jon Snow has stolen hearts for being one of the most loyal and brave men on the show. His first romance with a wildling woman named Ygritte was much talked about, and that’s when the catchphrase, “You know nothing, Jon Snow!” turned into a sensation.

Two seasons later, Snow has entered a new “attraction” phase with the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. Both the characters have wowed the audience with their heroism and sense of justice, so it’s no surprise that their rendezvous has created a flutter in many hearts. Ever since the two met, Khaleesi has been on a quest to get him to “bend the knee” in front of her. This has now, turned out to be the new slogan for the King in the North! It was interesting to see how in Episode 4, she almost convinced him to bend the knee — when she told him in the cave, “Isn’t their survival more important than your pride?” — which was also a callback to Snow’s dialogue from Season 5.

The fans of GOT seem to be quite amused with it and have filled social media networking sites with hilarious jokes and memes on the phrase. Steal a glance at some memes here.

“Wait….. did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he’d only bend the bloody knee there’ll be no problems….” (via @emiliaclarke) #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/yaRoz15EZC — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 6, 2017

Daenerys is still trying to get Jon to bend the knee 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rwoyUxw84A — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 4, 2017

Daenerys S7, E1: Bend the Knee

Daenerys S7, E2: Bend the Knee

Daenerys S7, E3: Bend the Knee

Daenerys S7, E4: Bend the Knee — Chaotic Good (@SageTerrence) August 8, 2017

#DemThrones #ThronesYall

Dany: “I will fight for you…. when you bend the knee” Collective Game of Thrones Audience: pic.twitter.com/8UHdd9T3Nb — Dan. (@dan_mck96) August 7, 2017

Cersei: Everyone is our enemy

Dany: Bend the knee Jon.. pic.twitter.com/Cd2Jat7yfe — The North Remembers (@beyond_wall) August 6, 2017

Daenarys tells Jon “I will not help you until you bend the knee.” Me: Do I hear wedding bells? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GmgUHmtiSa — Tony D (@Tone636) August 7, 2017

Jon Snow: “I’m not going to bend the the knee”

Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/ASpj2HwkyW — Lee Binding (@LeeBinding) August 9, 2017

The floor is bend the knee #GoT Jon Snow pic.twitter.com/AmjBhcsWkz — iOlisa (@iamOlisaeloka) July 29, 2017

FedEx guy: sign here

Daenerys Targaryen: bend the knee — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) August 7, 2017

Some have even curated their merchandise on it:

To Bend The Knee Tee – Dragon Tee Shirt – teefim http://t.co/qVwREdibvx — TeeFim Office (@PhamMinhGiang4) August 8, 2017

The words may have gone viral, but do you think Snow should “bend the knee”? Drop in your thoughts in the comments below.

