Forget ‘You know nothing’, GOT fans tease Jon Snow with ‘bend the knee’ jokes

In Game of Thrones Season 7, Jon Snow has entered a new "attraction" phase with Daenerys Targaryen. Ever since the two met, Khaleesi has been on a quest to get him to "bend the knee", and Twitterati can't stop making jokes on it.

It can be safely said that Game of Thrones is a phenomenon. Ever since the mania of the dramatic series began, Jon Snow has stolen hearts for being one of the most loyal and brave men on the show. His first romance with a wildling woman named Ygritte was much talked about, and that’s when the catchphrase, “You know nothing, Jon Snow!” turned into a sensation.

Two seasons later, Snow has entered a new “attraction” phase with the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. Both the characters have wowed the audience with their heroism and sense of justice, so it’s no surprise that their rendezvous has created a flutter in many hearts. Ever since the two met, Khaleesi has been on a quest to get him to “bend the knee” in front of her. This has now, turned out to be the new slogan for the King in the North! It was interesting to see how in Episode 4, she almost convinced him to bend the knee — when she told him in the cave, “Isn’t their survival more important than your pride?” — which was also a callback to Snow’s dialogue from Season 5.

The fans of GOT seem to be quite amused with it and have filled social media networking sites with hilarious jokes and memes on the phrase. Steal a glance at some memes here.

Some have even curated their merchandise on it:

The words may have gone viral, but do you think Snow should “bend the knee”? Drop in your thoughts in the comments below.

