‘Is that a dog chew? Disgusting!’ Tweeple love being insulted for their food on Twitter by Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay approved a handful of the dishes coming his way, but he lambasted most of them in his own inimitable way.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 22, 2017 3:02 pm
gordon ramsay, gordon ramsay twitter reviews, gordon ramsay twitter, gordon ramsay savage twitter reviews, gordon ramsay roast tweets, gordon ramsay twitter dishes, indian express, indian express news Rude food! Gordon Ramsay and his savage Twitter reviews. (Source: Gordon Ramsay/Facebook/Twitter)

Small screen star and multi-Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay is wildly popular for his cooking style and has a chain of successful restaurants across the globe. He is also known for his ferocious temper and scathing views on television. However, the 50-year-old seems to be enjoying roasting people’s dishes on Twitter nowadays.

It started with a few simple tweets in which Twitter users took to sharing their home-cooked dishes on the social media platform and tagged Ramsay, asking for his thoughts on what they’d cooked. (Un)Surprisingly, Ramsay went on to diss the dishes with sarcastic one-liners. It is well-known that Ramsay doesn’t like sugar-coating, but who knew he would garnish his words with red chillies!

The chef took to ridicule those asking for his opinion. He did approve a handful of the dishes coming his way, but he lambasted most of them in his own inimitable way. “Looks like the inside of my grand dad’s colostomy bag,” he told one user, “Is that a dog chew Jordan?” he snapped to another, and retorted by saying, “Please remove paper before eating….. Chloe,” to one of them.

It seems he has been roasting them for the entire weekend now, but Twitterati’s still in no mood to back down. With more than 3.9 million followers on the social media platform, he seems to be attracting quite a lot attention! The chef is still getting more and more dishes to review on Twitter.

