‘Is that a dog chew? Disgusting!’ Tweeple love being insulted for their food on Twitter by Gordon Ramsay

Small screen star and multi-Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay is wildly popular for his cooking style and has a chain of successful restaurants across the globe. He is also known for his ferocious temper and scathing views on television. However, the 50-year-old seems to be enjoying roasting people’s dishes on Twitter nowadays.

It started with a few simple tweets in which Twitter users took to sharing their home-cooked dishes on the social media platform and tagged Ramsay, asking for his thoughts on what they’d cooked. (Un)Surprisingly, Ramsay went on to diss the dishes with sarcastic one-liners. It is well-known that Ramsay doesn’t like sugar-coating, but who knew he would garnish his words with red chillies!

The chef took to ridicule those asking for his opinion. He did approve a handful of the dishes coming his way, but he lambasted most of them in his own inimitable way. “Looks like the inside of my grand dad’s colostomy bag,” he told one user, “Is that a dog chew Jordan?” he snapped to another, and retorted by saying, “Please remove paper before eating….. Chloe,” to one of them.

It seems he has been roasting them for the entire weekend now, but Twitterati’s still in no mood to back down. With more than 3.9 million followers on the social media platform, he seems to be attracting quite a lot attention! The chef is still getting more and more dishes to review on Twitter.

Read some of his recent food roasts here:

what do you think of this rainbow bagel?? @GordonRamsay pic.twitter.com/sjEyXi21ge — jordan (@jordan_lafs) February 20, 2017

Is that a dog chew Jordan ? http://t.co/oaD9o8e3l3 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

@GordonRamsay how about this? Special fried chicken with chili pastes & rice! pic.twitter.com/Ymv8nlOG8x — 私の名前はウサギです！ o (^‿^✿) (@Fieza1225) February 22, 2017

Your finger bowl looks more appealing http://t.co/3AhObIVCsJ — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 22, 2017

@GordonRamsay What do you think of my Buffalo wings? pic.twitter.com/XDQOB5N2ly — Ian Stephens (@IanStep6725) February 22, 2017

I’m more worried about your bon app-a-feet…. disgusting, seriously? http://t.co/luXKvMkYhV — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 22, 2017

@GordonRamsay this is my Magnum opus.bell peppers 3 colors 3 ways-boiled red with sous vide beet in tangy almond milk sauce+julienned yellow pic.twitter.com/0wumMg52VN — Shyam Sundar (@shyampaul11) February 21, 2017

Dishes like this give vegetarians a bad reputation….. god bless veggies http://t.co/e5GCDakm27 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

Can you even open your mouth that wide Evan ? http://t.co/EBNaijOP8j — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

@GordonRamsay , can you rate my mashed potato cheese on toast please. It’s a family favourite. 😁 pic.twitter.com/aOKvbNSH8Z — ashley nixon (@mod_1986) February 21, 2017

Who puts mashed potatoes on toast ? When making cheese on toast rule number one… cover your toast with cheese as not to burn it Ashley http://t.co/WsWh4lEbRA — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

Hey @GordonRamsay visual quality good on my omelette? pic.twitter.com/TrQvwmB6i7 — parker estes (@HeroicFalcon) February 21, 2017

Looks like a rug pad…. http://t.co/6V2LEn793K — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

Hey Gordon. How about giving my cheese egg mayo toast a spot on your restaurant menu. @GordonRamsay pic.twitter.com/jVizpjXmGR — Ali Redha (@AliRedhaOY) February 21, 2017

Looks like the inside of my grand dads colostomy bag http://t.co/D9YGdx4Bm1 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

@GordonRamsay what do you think of last nights dinner ? pic.twitter.com/IEcPaiGLwh — Ayan (@Ayybolognese) February 21, 2017

Did it just come back up ? http://t.co/zYimz63dI1 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

@GordonRamsay This was the first omelette that I made, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/Y2ksOXDrB6 — George Atkinson (@georgeatkinson6) February 20, 2017

Forking disgusting….. and that’s just the avocado http://t.co/ZPi119Ex27 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 20, 2017

this was my first time making avocado toast. thoughts? @GordonRamsay pic.twitter.com/kVDy3TLcw4 — Arona (@aronabagels) February 21, 2017

Who burnt your tablecloth? http://t.co/N3aF8RDqC8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 21, 2017

