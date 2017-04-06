Trending News

Gordon Ramsay mocks Mumbai man’s Medu Vada; Twitterati explode in fury

Multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is at it again!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 6, 2017 9:22 pm
Roasting the Medu Vada! (Source: File Photo)

Not only for his culinary skills, chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his straightforward and blunt remarks too (possibly more for the latter). Earlier this year, the small screen star took to Twitter to roast people’s recipes. From calling food items dog chew to labeling them as a rug pad — there seemed to be no end to dissing the dishes.

Seems like the 50-year-old multi-Michelin-starred chef is at it again. What’s making a buzz is that an Indian has been caught in the scathing cycle by getting a slap in the face. Yes, it’s true. Sharing the picture of Medu Vada in a steel plate with coconut chutney, a Mumbai man wrote to Ramsay in a tweet.

It was no surprise when Ramsay fired back at him with his savage reply. See what he wrote here:

While Rameez didn’t seem to mind, Indian Twitter users took to lambast the chef with their sarcastic responses, and a few others joined Ramsay’s troop. Read some of the tweets here.

Rameez, however, ended the heated argument with his cool reaction:

But that’s not all, Ramsay took to roast many other dishes with his witty tweets. See some of them here:

What do you think of the Medu Vada? Tell us in the comments below.

