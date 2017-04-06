Gordon Ramsay mocks Mumbai man’s Medu Vada; Twitterati explode in fury

Roasting the Medu Vada! (Source: File Photo) Roasting the Medu Vada! (Source: File Photo)

Not only for his culinary skills, chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his straightforward and blunt remarks too (possibly more for the latter). Earlier this year, the small screen star took to Twitter to roast people’s recipes. From calling food items dog chew to labeling them as a rug pad — there seemed to be no end to dissing the dishes.

Seems like the 50-year-old multi-Michelin-starred chef is at it again. What’s making a buzz is that an Indian has been caught in the scathing cycle by getting a slap in the face. Yes, it’s true. Sharing the picture of Medu Vada in a steel plate with coconut chutney, a Mumbai man wrote to Ramsay in a tweet.

@GordonRamsay please rate my medu vada sambar and nariyal chutney pic.twitter.com/9dAcqI5kwD — Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017

It was no surprise when Ramsay fired back at him with his savage reply. See what he wrote here:

I didn’t know you can tweet from prison http://t.co/rxrPPBonff — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

While Rameez didn’t seem to mind, Indian Twitter users took to lambast the chef with their sarcastic responses, and a few others joined Ramsay’s troop. Read some of the tweets here.

@bharatunnithan @nidzk123 It’s OK yaar. South Indian food is getting more visibility. — Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017

@Sychlops @bharatunnithan Get yourself some good crockery. Hostel ki plate mein kaun serve karta. — Nidhi (@nidzk123) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay The food looks normal plate of Vada, Sambar and chutney. Unless you mean normal Indian food is only good for prison. — Ashish Jena (@ashishjena94) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay Trolling a staple bfast food of South India, Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore……pray ur food tastes better than your words. — Suraj Colombo (@raj_colombo) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay Every cuisine that you’re ignorant about is not from prison!http://t.co/LlJI65sJD7 — Rangeela Desi (@RangeelaDesi) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay Well at least this prison food tastes a lot better than your half cooked steak😑 — 🇮🇳INDIAN🇮🇳 (@godhoonbey) April 6, 2017

Rameez, however, ended the heated argument with his cool reaction:

@Dorkstar Dal Vada has never been acknowledged on SM by a famous foreign chef. Contest over — Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017

But that’s not all, Ramsay took to roast many other dishes with his witty tweets. See some of them here:

What do you think of flight food @GordonRamsay pic.twitter.com/Z8Zw97vGvt — Dave&kelly photos (@dandkpictures) April 5, 2017

Trust me that would come out quicker than going in….. http://t.co/8ziDyDYW8L — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay hey how about this fried rice, I’ve been waiting for ur answer Master pic.twitter.com/A7d3Uq5DE1 — Sye D. Hatim (@HatimPau) April 6, 2017

Looks like your eggs have been fried for 2 weeks… http://t.co/NvRpwjqrho — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

Scrambled Eggs…… looks like a sponge from a bath tub…. http://t.co/gGO7reMRxS — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

What do you think of the Medu Vada? Tell us in the comments below.

