ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: See how many runs you can make with this super cool Google doodle

Google has a long-standing reputation of coming up with charming and innovative doodles on special occasions. Be it an actor’s birthday or Mother’s Day, Google doodle has always been a delight. This time around Google is celebrating the beginning of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 that started on June 24. To be fair, they’ve just brought back the same Google doodle that marked the beginning of the ICC Champions Trophy, but we’re not really complaining because this just way too much fun. With a mouse click you can play some cricket without moving an inch from your seat.

For those who were left heartbroken by India’s devastating defeat in the finale of the ICC Champions Trophy, it is important to remember, much like the Google Doodle reminds that all is not lost. India is yet again in the race of the World Cup, again at England and our women cricketers are looking more determined than ever.

The tournament that started on June 24, will conclude on July 23. In the opening match the Indian women, led by captain Mithali Raj defeated the host team, England by 35 runs. Indian put up a formidable show as Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Mithali Raj scored half-centuries each, and led India to a total of 281 for the loss of three wickets.England were bowled out for 246 in the chase. The ICC Women’s World Cup is considered one of the oldest and prestigious International Women’s tournament, and was first held in England in 1973.

Well, now that you know how the Indian cricket team is faring, go check out how many runs you can score.

