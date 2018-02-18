Google Doodle reimagines the Hare and Tortorise story on Day 10 of Winter Olympic Games 2018

Google Doodle features cross-country skiing competition on Day 10 of PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Source: Google Doodle) Google Doodle features cross-country skiing competition on Day 10 of PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Source: Google Doodle)

For the Winter Olympic Games 2018 in PyeongChang, Google continues to celebrate the sporting extravaganza with its ‘Doodles Snow Games’ tributes on Day 10. And as the search engine giant honours the sportsmen spirit, it has reimagined an ancient tale, making us fall in love with it all over again. No matter how old you are you never get tired of the hare and tortoise story, right? The age-old simple fable teaching us important life’s lesson — slow and steady wins the race, is still relevant, but the animators at Google just added a new twist to the story and made it more commendable. For their tenth day, they focussed on cross-country skiing competition and used a tortoise and hare as competitors, however, the ending to this race is heartwarming.

As Google proceeds to feature adorable animals as athletes in all their doodle snow games, they show the hare and the tortoise start the race with their usual flair and steadiness. But once the race continues the doodlers decided to team them up and start a new friendship. Yes, age-old foes turned into friends sipping coffee, delightful, isn’t it?

Describing the race, the doodle makers said, “Hare high-tails it down the parallel track and clocks in at 40 mph (64 km/h). Tortoise torques up to the land-speed of .17 mph (.27 km/h) with slow-and-steady determination. But while in the lead, Hare turns on a lucky rabbit’s foot, and doubles back on the track ski-less. This could be a hare-y situation…” And just when you thought it’s ‘old wine in new bottle’ they turned it into something beautiful — a “hoppy ending!”. “Coming back into view, it looks like Tortoise is now a-head, by a nose! Hare, donning a shell-met and turtleneck, just took a leap of faith and teamed up with Tortoise for a very hoppy ending!” the statement added.

Watch the video here:

