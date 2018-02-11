Google Doodle celebrates Day 3 of the Olympic Winter Games 2018 with an adorable polar bear

Google is celebrating PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games with a series of adorable doodles. Google is celebrating PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games with a series of adorable doodles.

Continuing its celebration of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Google is back with another doodle. After featuring little birds to snakes, polar bears, tigers and almost the entire animal kingdom in the first doodle and a tortoise in the second, the doodle on the third day features a polar bear skiing. The colourful and innovative doodle shows the polar bear brimming with anticipation and running through gates at top speed to reach the number-one spot. After skiing down the slope it quips, “Whew! It’s all downhill from here!”

Google is celebrating each day of the 23rd Winter Olympics with a doodle and the representation of ‘Doodle Snow Games’ is both amusing and fascinating. On day one the doodle showed various animals being excited about their equivalent of the snow games! On day two the doodle represented the sport called ‘Curling’ which involves athletes sliding polished rounded stones on a sheet of ice towards a target which is represented by the four concentric circles. Curling has been part of the Winter Olympics since 1998.

On February 8, the Indian flag was raised at the Games Village during a formal welcome ceremony for the team. The Indian contingent’s chef-de-mission Harjinder Singh, Luger Shiva Keshavan and the Games Village mayor were present during the ceremony. The Winter Olympics that will take place from place from February 9 to February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea will be featuring competitions in various categories like snow boarding, ice hockey, curling, skating, luge, alpine skiing and figure skating. And it will be exciting to see what the doodle has to offer on each day.

