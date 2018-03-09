Google Doodle marks the start of 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, PyeongChang

The official mascot of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games is an Asiatic black bear — “Bandabi”. (Source: Google) The official mascot of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games is an Asiatic black bear — “Bandabi”. (Source: Google)

After celebrating the Winter Olympic Games with adorable doodles, Google is back to celebrate the opening of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. Commencing from March 9, more than 670 athletes will be competing in the games. This year the participating athletes will show their skills after years of persistence and hard work. Today’s colourful Doodle represents athletes from each of the sports in the competition. They all seem to be racing together to capture a spot on the podium.

Athletes will compete across six sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, snowboard, and wheelchair curling with 80 medals on the line. Snowboard events and alpine skiing will take place at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre and the Coastal Cluster will host the ice events. Para ice hockey will take place at the Gangneung Hockey Centre and wheelchair curling will be staged in the Gangneung Curling Centre.

The official mascot of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games is an Asiatic black bear — “Bandabi”. Symbolising endurance and will power, the official mascot forms a part of South Korea’s mythology and is closely associated with Korean culture and folklore. The name “Bandabi” comes from the word ‘bandal’ meaning half-moon, indicative of the white crescent on the chest of the Asiatic Black Bear. The “bi” refers to the celebrations of the games.

At the 123rd IOC Session in Durban, South Africa, PyeongChang was elected as host city. The games, that will conclude on March 18.

