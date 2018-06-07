Google Doodle pays tribute to Dr Virginia Apgar on her 109th birth anniversary

Google Doodle: Dr Virginia Apgar’s research work is believed to have resulted in the decrease of infant mortality level rates in the first 24 hours after childbirth Google Doodle: Dr Virginia Apgar’s research work is believed to have resulted in the decrease of infant mortality level rates in the first 24 hours after childbirth

Dr Virginia Apgar, an American obstetrical anesthetist knwon for the pathbreaking efforts she made in the field of children’s healthcare, is being commemorated by Google on her 109th birth annversary today (June 7). Born on June 7 in the united States’ New Jersey, she is known for creating the Apgar Score that made understanding and summarising the health of a newborn easy. Her research work is believed to have resulted in the decrease of infant mortality level rates in the first 24 hours after childbirth.

As a tribute to her contributions in the field of medicine and health care, Google, therefore, has made an adorable interactive doodle. Upon clicking on the illustration, Dr Apgar is seen observing babies as they are and writing on her notepad.

Dr Apgar is further known for her contribution in the fields of anaesthesiology and teratology, study of abnormal psychological development in newborns, etc. Her invention of the Apgar Score continues to be used widely in many hospitals across the United States. The score, which has a scale of 0-2, helps in gauging the health of a newborn by taking into cognizance the basic functions of the body like heart rate, muscles’ tone, respiration patterns, reflex, etc. and provides a result immediately thereafter.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd